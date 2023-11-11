"It will be an upset" - Robbie Savage makes bold prediction for Chelsea vs Manchester City

Former Premier League star Robbie Savage has predicted the upcoming Premier League blockbuster clash between Chelsea and Manchester City on Sunday, November 11 to end in a draw.

The 2022-23 treble winners returned to their very best last weekend, ruthlessly dispatching AFC Bournemouth 6-1. They are at the summit of the Premier League table with 27 points from 11 games with a one-point lead over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

In contrast, Mauricio Pochettino and Co. have had an extremely mixed campaign and are currently 10th in the league with 15 points. However, they will be full of confidence after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 on Monday.

The Blues have lost their last four league games against Manchester City by a scoreline of 1-0. But they will be aiming to use their home advantage to cause a bit of an upset to ascend the table.

Savage made his prediction, writing (via Football365):

"Chelsea come into this game without European football, on the back of a fantastic 4-1 win against Spurs. Confidence in the team must be quite high. Breaking Spurs’ unbeaten record in the Premier League."

He added:

"The game is at the Bridge. Obviously scoring goals has been a problem for Chelsea but they got four against Spurs."

Savage concluded:

"Who’s going to stop Man City? With teams dropping points, City look like they’re going to win four in a row. No question about that. But, I think Chelsea can cause a little bit of an upset here and it will be an upset because City are so good."

Robbie Savage's Prediction: 1-1

Pep Guardiola praises Chelsea star amid stellar run of form

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reckons Raheem Sterling is back to his best after his impressive start to the season for the Blues.

Sterling has been playing some exceptional football this season and has been a bright spark in the Blues' struggling attack. He has scored four goals and provided two assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

The 28-year-old netted 120 goals and registered 85 assists in 292 appearances for the Cityzens under Guardiola's tutelage. The latter said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“He’s playing really good. He’s back in his best moments from what I’ve seen recently. What he did here for us in the early years was really really important."

Despite his performances this season, Sterling was excluded from Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming 2024 UEFA Euros qualifiers. Sterling, who boasts 82 caps for his national side, has now missed five successive England squads.