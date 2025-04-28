"It won’t be as easy" - Pundit names 5 clubs that will challenge Liverpool for the PL title next season

Football pundit Alan Shearer has named five clubs that will challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title next season. The former England striker believes the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Chelsea will put up a great fight for the prize.

Liverpool secured an emphatic 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield yesterday (Sunday, April 27) and were crowned the Premier League champions with four games to spare.

Considering how intense the title race was in each of the last couple of years, it wouldn't be far-fetched to suggest that the Reds have had it a bit easier this time, as no team was able to stretch them to the very end.

However, Premier League icon Alan Shearer has warned Arne Slot's men that they won't have it easy in the English top flight next season while naming the clubs that could challenge them intensely for the title.

"I would be amazed if Liverpool won it as easily next season," the pundit said on The Rest is Football podcast. "I don’t see that happening at all.

"There are so many teams waiting to improve, Arsenal being one, Man City being another, Newcastle and Aston Villa as well. Chelsea are another one.

"There are so many teams that are willing and have to improve next year. If Liverpool win it next year, it won’t be as easy," the Englishman added.

There will indeed be tough competition for the title next season. Manchester City will be eager to bounce back after their struggles this term, Arsenal remain strong contenders, while a host of other clubs will also fancy their chances.

The numbers behind Liverpool's Premier League winning campaign

Liverpool's Premier League-winning campaign has produced an impressive 25 victories, seven draws, and two defeats in 34 games. That includes four wins in their last five games in the English top flight, which helped them to clinch the prize early.

The Reds have been the most prolific side on the offensive end since the campaign kicked off, with their record of 80 goals leaving others chasing in the dust. They also have the second-best defensive record in the division, having conceded just 32 goals, a record bettered by only Arsenal's 29.

Up next, Arne Slot's men will go head-to-head with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend (Sunday, May 4) before facing the Gunners, Brighton, and Crystal Palace in their last three games to wrap up the season. It remains to be seen how many more wins they will add to their name.

