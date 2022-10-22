“It was wonderful to see Messi and Mbappe” – PSG man in awe of performance from star duo during ‘important’ win against Ajaccio 

PSG custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma was in awe of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe after their 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Ajaccio on Friday (October 21).

The Parisians made light work of the promoted side at the Stade Francois Coty with Mbappe netting a brace either side of Messi's strike. Both players continued their fine start to the season. Mbappe now has ten league goals from 11 games, while Messi bagged his sixth.

Donnarumma, who bagged a clean sheet on the evening, heaped praise on both teammates. He told Amazon Prime Video (via Le10sport):

“It was wonderful to see Messi and Mbappe. Tonight we had a great match, and we played very well. It was important to win to prepare well for the Champions League."

Mbappe broke the deadlock for PSG in the 24th minute after Messi released the Frenchman in behind the Ajaccio defence with a wonderful throughball. In the 78th minute, Mbappe returned the favour to set up Messi following a sublime piece of skill in the box to release the Argentine.

Four minutes later, the 23-year-old notched his second of the evening with Messi the architect once more as Christophe Galtier's side made it 3-0.

It was their tenth league win from 12 games this season. The Parisians remain atop the standings with 32 points, increasing their lead over second-placed Marseille to six.

Meanwhile, Donnarumma had a quite outing, as he was rarely tested in goal by Ajaccio but said that he had to remain focused throughout. He said:

“It's important to stay focused in this kind of match; you had to stay focused in all the matches. My role is to help the team.

PSG return to action on Tuesday (October 25) to take on Maccabi Haifa at the Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG looking to confirm last 16 spot in Europe

In four Champions League games this season, PSG have won and drawn twice apiece to collect eight points and sit atop Group H. Benfica are level on points but behind on goal difference.

With a win over Haifa on Tuesday, PSG will confirm their place in the Round of 16. They could win the group depending on the outcome of the other group game between Juventus and Benfica.

Galtier's side have not been at their best in the competition despite being first in their group and will have to bring their A game to the fore ahead of the knockouts.

