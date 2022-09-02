“It was wonderful to share so many things in Paris”, “Appreciate how you welcomed me from day one” - Lionel Messi sends special farewell message to PSG duo

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi has penned farewell messages for midfielders Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera.

Both Paredes and Herrera are set to depart the Parc des Princes on season-long loan deals. Juventus recently released an official announcement to confirm the Argentine's arrival. Meanwhile, Herrera has returned to Athletic Bilbao, where he spent three seasons between 2011 and 2014.

Following their departures, albeit temporarily, Lionel Messi wished the duo the very best at their respective new clubs. The legendary forward wrote on Instagram (translated to English):

"Many successes in your new stage, @leoparedes20. It was wonderful to share so many things in Paris and I will always keep all the nice moments we lived together!!"

Messi thanked Herrera in the same post for helping him settle at PSG after arriving from Barcelona last summer. He wrote:

"And good luck to you too, @anderherrera, it was lovely to meet you, I appreciate how you welcomed me from day one and I wish you the best on your return to La Liga."

Herrera didn't play a single game for Christophe Galtier's side this season while Paredes accumulated just 61 minutes across four outings. However, both players depart after a fairly successful time at the Parc des Princes.

Paredes played 117 times in all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring three goals and laying out 10 assists. He lifted three Ligue 1 titles and two French Cups during his time at PSG.

Herrera, on the other hand, made 95 appearances for the Parisians, recording six goals and six assists. The Spaniard won two Ligue 1 titles and two French Cups with the French giants.

Lionel Messi has led PSG's charge this season alongside Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe

Messi endured a below-par first season at PSG by his own lofty standards. He scored just 11 times across all competitions, including a measly six times in 26 league outings.

However, Messi has started the 2022-23 campaign in brilliant fashion. In four Ligue 1 matches, the Argentine has already netted three goals and laid out four assists. He also found the back of the net in PSG's Trophee des Champions victory over FC Nantes.

Messi seems to be thriving alongside a fully-fit Neymar Jr, who has racked up unbelievable numbers so far this season. In six matches across competitions, the Brazilian has scored nine goals and laid out six assists.

Kylian Mbappe is also slowly getting up to speed, having netted five times in four Ligue 1 fixtures.

