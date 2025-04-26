“It would’ve been great to see” - Dietmar Hamann explains why Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to German giants Bayern Munich failed to materialize

Dietman Hamann has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Bayern Munich failed to materialize in 2009. The Bavarian giants were heavily linked with the Portuguese superstar's services before his then world-record move to Real Madrid from Manchester United.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Didi Hamann has claimed that the German giants could not afford Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer fee and wages. He joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 for a reported fee of £80 million, becoming the most expensive player in the world.

Ronaldo created history during his nine-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, becoming the club's record goalscorer. He scored 450 goals and provided 131 assists in 438 appearances for Los Blancos.

Hamann has admitted that he would have loved to see Ronaldo don Bayern Munich colours. He told Instant Casino, as quoted by GOAL:

"Cristiano Ronaldo was linked to Bayern Munich when he left Manchester United and I would’ve loved to have seen him playing in the Bundesliga."

The former Liverpool and Manchester City star added:

"He played and won two of the best leagues in the Premier League and La Liga, for Germany clubs it was always a question over the wages and the transfer fee."

Hamann concluded:

"It would've been great to see how he did in the Bundesliga, but you can have no complaints over his career."

Aged 40 now, Ronaldo is still pretty much at the peak of his powers and plies his trade at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He has 32 goals and four assists in 36 appearances this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr readying €100m bid to sign Premier League attacker: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly preparing a move for West Ham United attacker Mohamed Kudus in the summer. As reported by journalist Ben Jacobs (via 90min), the Riyadh-based club are monitoring the Ghana international's situation at the London Stadium.

Al-Nassr are yet to win an official trophy despite their statement signing in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023. They are therefore believed to be keen on Kudus as they look to add more firepower to their attack.

Kudus joined West Ham United in the summer of 2023 from Ajax and has been a key player for the Hammers. He had a brilliant debut season, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists in 45 games.

The 24-year-old has endured a difficult season this time out, scoring just thrice and producing another three assists in 30 games. West Ham reportedly value their star attacker at €100 million.

