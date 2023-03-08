"It would've been nice to see Mbappe at Bayern" - Franck Ribery opens up about PSG superstar's failed move to Germany

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe was once reportedly linked to Bayern Munich back when he was still a youth player for AS Monaco.

However, the move did not materialize and Mbappe ended up signing for the Parisians in 2017. Six years on, the Frenchman recently became PSG's all-time top scorer with 201 goals in 247 games.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo 1 to 201.



Kylian Mbappé celebrates his record setting 201st PSG goal with boots from his 1st goal against Metz. 🥇 1 to 201.Kylian Mbappé celebrates his record setting 201st PSG goal with boots from his 1st goal against Metz. 🥇 https://t.co/oPxF3BvhWq

In the wake of his enormous success, former Bayern Munich sensation and fellow Frenchman Franck Ribery shared his regrets on what could have been.

"It would have been nice to see Mbappe at Bayern. But that's life. There are never guarantees to sign a player," Ribery told Tobi Altschaffl of Sport Bild.

Ribery, who represented the Bavarians for 12 years, was one of the shining lights at the club during his tenure.

He made 425 appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring 124 goals and providing 182 assists. He won nine Bundesliga titles, six DFB Pokal Cups and the UEFA Champions League in 2013 with Bayern. He finished third in the Ballon d'Or final rankings in 2013.

Franck Ribery made 81 appearances for France, scoring 16 goals and providing 25 assists.

PSG will look to overturn their first-leg deficit

Bayern Munich secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over PSG in the first leg in Paris last month, with former Parisian Kingsley Coman netting a solitary goal. Bayern had Benjamin Pavard sent off in the dying stages of the game and he will miss the return leg as a result.

PSG, on the other hand, will be without Neymar, whose season is over after an ankle injury which will require surgery. However, Lionel Messi and Mbappe will be available and raring to go as they have a big task at hand.

With the final being the furthest Christophe Galtier's men have gotten in the Champions League, they will be looking to make history with the club's first triumph in the competition. The last time they had a chance, they lost 1-0 against Bayern and will be looking to avenge that defeat.

The Parisians will need to win by two clear goals to qualify for the quarter-finals.

