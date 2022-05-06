Italian journalist claims Liverpool are monitoring 26-year-old Serie A forward

Italian football journalist Nicolo Schira has said that Liverpool are monitoring Napoli striker Hirving Lozano over a possible transfer.

The Mexican striker hasn't lived up to expectations since arriving from PSV Eindhoven in 2019 and could leave the Partenopei this summer. A combination of injuries and lack of form has seen him score just 26 goals from 112 games across competitions with the Serie A outfit.

Lozano has another two years left on his contract with Napoli but could be set for a new transfer, with the Reds apparently having the 26-year-old on their radar. Schira, a sports journalist with an expertise in transfers, wrote on Twitter:

"#Liverpool are monitoring Hirving #Lozano, who could leave #Napoli in the summer #transfers window. #LFC"

Carlo Ancelotti signed Lozano in 2019 when he was the Napoli manager for a then-club record fee of €42 million. However, the player struggled for regular game time under him.

Things got worse under Gennaro Gattuso, who even expelled him from the training ground once for displaying an apparent 'lack of commitment'. Under Luciano Spalletti, who took over the helm last summer, Lozano has started 17 top-flight games from 28 appearances, scoring five and assisting six.

Despite signs of improvement, Napoli want to offload him now and try to recover some of their initial investment.

According to Transfermarkt, Lozano is valued at €35 million, slightly less than the amount the Partenopei paid PSV to acquire his services.

However, given his relatively young age and talent, he has no shortage of suitors, with Liverpool reportedly showing interest in the star. As per Spanish magazine Don Balon, the Premier League giants are willing to negotiate his arrival at Anfield this summer.

However, another English team, Wolverhampton Wanderers, are rumoured to be plotting a bid for him too.

Do Liverpool need Hirving Lozano?

Liverpool have an enviable attacking arsenal right now and don't really need Lozano.

Even if a transfer goes through, the Mexican is likely to struggle for regular game time. That's because Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino would be ahead of him.

Meanwhile, Wolves, who've struggled for goals with only 33 league strikes from 34 games this season, might use a striker like him. However, they can expect themselves to forke out about €35 million (£31.5 million), having spent more on only two players in their history.

