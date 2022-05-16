Italian journalist makes major claim about PSG star Kylian Mbappe's links to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe. According to a report by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, a verbal agreement has been reached that will see the Frenchman move to the Spanish capital.

The deal will reportedly see Mbappe earn a net salary worth €25 million per year in addition to a €100 million sign-on bonus.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano also laid credence to this when he stated that Real Madrid are 'more than optimistic' that a deal will be agreed.

Kylian Mbappe has reached the end of his contract with PSG and is available to leave the French capital on a free transfer.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has stated that his future will be decided very soon and with each passing week, it becomes more unlikely that he will remain in France.

The former Monaco man has been phenomenal since his record-breaking transfer to PSG in 2017. So far, he has scored 168 goals and provided 87 assists in 216 matches in all competitions for the Parisians.

He has helped the club win 11 major trophies, including four Ligue 1 crowns, and was recently crowned the best player in the league for the third time in his career.

Real Madrid represents the next logical step in Mbappe's career after his record-breaking PSG spell

Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of Mbappe

PSG had one of the most marquee transfer windows in recent history last summer when they completed the deal to bring Lionel Messi to the Parc des Princes.

Despite the presence of Messi and Neymar, it was Mbappe who stole the show this season and the 23-year-old was inarguably the club's most effective player.

Having enjoyed almost unprecedented dominance in France, the UEFA Champions League has proved a bridge too far for Mbappe to cross.

The France international is widely regarded as a Ballon d'Or winner-in-waiting and his personal aspirations might be best-served with a move to Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are on a bigger pedestal than virtually every other club in the world and also have a rich European pedigree.

Mbappe has been a long-term target for Los Blancos and has stated his admiration for the club in the past.

His dream of one day wearing the all-white at the Santiago Bernabeu could be close to becoming a reality.

