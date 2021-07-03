Italian midfielder keen on Juventus move despite interest from Arsenal - Reports

Italy star Manuel Locatelli is reportedly eager to join Serie A giants Juventus this summer despite attracting interest from Premier League club Arsenal.

The Sassuolo midfielder has been one of the standout players at Euro 2020 and has played a key role in Italy's run to the semi-finals.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal have submitted a €40 million bid to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo this summer. The 23-year-old is, however, not interested in a move to north London as he has his heart set on a move to Juventus.

Manuel Locatelli's impressive performances for Sassuolo last season earned him a place in Roberto Mancini's Italy squad for Euro 2020. He has now caught the attention of Europe's top clubs, thanks to his brace in Italy's 3-0 win over Switzerland during the group stage of the tournament.

The 23-year-old is not known for his goal-scoring ability but has proven that he has what it takes to become a top-quality box-to-box midfielder.

Juventus are reportedly also interested in Manuel Locatelli. The Bianconeri's midfield has been a major cause of concern over the last couple of years. They now plan to undergo a major squad overhaul this summer after enduring a difficult 2020-21 campaign.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have wasted no time in strengthening their squad this summer. The Gunners are set to announce the signings of Benfica's Nuno Tavares and Anderlecht's Sambi Lokonga. They are also reportedly close to completing a £50-million move for Brighton defender Ben White.

The departure of Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos is likely to force Arsenal to prioritize the signing of another midfielder this summer. The London giants reportedly believe that Manuel Locatelli is the perfect player to partner Thomas Partey in the center of the park.

Arsenal's lack of European football is likely to give Juventus the edge in the race to sign Manuel Locatelli

Italy's Manuel Locatelli has been one of the standout players at Euro 2020

The opportunity to play for a club like Arsenal is something that would entice most footballers. However, the Gunners have suffered a massive fall from grace in recent years.

Mikel Arteta's side finished eighth in the Premier League last season, thereby failing to secure European football for the first time in 25 years.

Manuel Locatelli could, therefore, prefer a move to Juventus. The Bianconeri are in turmoil on and off the field. However, the club's decision to hire veteran manager Massimiliano Allegri signifies that the Old Lady are keen to bring some stability and experience to the club.

