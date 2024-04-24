"Its not looking good brev", "We are finished" - Liverpool fans react as 24-year-old star returns to starting XI to face Everton

Liverpool fans seem to be unimpressed with 24-year-old Darwin Núñez starting for the Reds' match against Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 24, at Goodison Park. It's a crucial tie for Jürgen Klopp's squad in their race for the league title.

The Uruguayan forward did not start the Reds' last fixture against Fulham and was brought in the 74th minute in place of Diogo Jota. The Reds won that match 3-1.

Fans expressed their lack of confidence about Darwin Núñez being in the starting XI for the clash against the Toffees on social media. They were also not in favor of Klopp's decision about the overall line-up. Here is a collection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"Ffss Its not loooking good brev."

Another added:

"Bro ruined my day."

"We are finished," chimed in another fan.

One user said:

"Mate I was enjoying my day Ffs."

Another said:

"From this Lineup I think we've lost this Game."

"Diaz and nunez can't play together too much chaos," said another.

One account posted:

"Nunez knows he’d better deliver tonight. The same applies to Salah. Both of them have been poor in the past few games."

While another said:

"Whenever salah and Nunez starts, have to get my sleep early to avoid disappointments, they are too wasteful."

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League table with 74 points from 33 matches.

Liverpool eliminated from the UEFA Europa League by Atalanta

The Reds faced Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League, which ended in a 3-1 on aggregate loss for the Reds. In the first leg that took place at Anfield, the home side conceded three goals without reply.

In the second leg, Liverpool scored only one goal, with Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah successfully netting a penalty in the seventh minute. With their elimination from the Europa League, the Reds need to bag the Premier League title in order to win some more silverware this season. They have already won the Carabao Cup.

If the Reds win the match against Everton, they will have the same points as table-toppers Arsenal, who have a higher goal difference. Manchester City are currently third in the table with 73 points (but have played two games less than their opponents).