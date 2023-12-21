Ivan Toney drops social media hint on preferred transfer amid links to Arsenal and Chelsea

Ivan Toney has dropped an indirect hint that he prefers a potential transfer to Arsenal, with Chelsea also in the running.

According to the Mirror, Brentford are apparently going to demand around €100 million for Toney, whose contract runs until June 2025. He is currently serving an eight-month suspension for breaching the FA's betting rules, which ends next month.

Arsenal want to sign Toney to boost their chances but Chelsea are also in the running. Reports earlier this season have already claimed that he prefers a move to the red side of north London over the blue side of west London.

Toney recently posted a series of photos on Instagram, captioning it 'HIM'. 'Top Boy' actor Micheal Ward commented:

"@arsenal do the right thing ?"

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Toney liked the comment, which could indicate that he isn't against the idea of wearing Arsenal red. The Gunners currently have Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah, and Gabriel Martinelli as players they can start up front.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja as Mauricio Pochettino's options. Toney, 27, has scored 68 goals and laid out 21 assists in 124 games for Brentford since he joined from Peterborough United for an initial fee of £5 million.

The one-cap England international scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League games last season.

Chelsea and Arsenal enjoy fruitful gameweek 17

Arsenal were one of the biggest winners in gameweek 17 as they reclaimed top spot after their 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on 17 December. They now have 39 points from 17 Premier League games, with just two losses all season.

Liverpool, who drew 0-0 against Manchester United at Anfield, now trail the league leaders by a single point and are level on points with Aston Villa. Manchester City are fourth with 34 points to their name.

Chelsea also took a step in the right direction, beating Sheffield United 2-0 at home last weekend. Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson were on target as the Blues moved up to 10th in the table with 22 points.

Arsenal's next game is a mouth-watering Premier League encounter against Liverpool on 23 December. Chelsea, meanwhile, will travel to the Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers the following day.