Jack Grealish arrives at Manchester City training in brand new customised Lamborghini wrapped in club colours

Manchester City superstar Jack Grealish was spotted driving his £210,000 Lamborghini, wrapped up the club's colors, to training. This is the first time Grealish has been spotted driving the vehicle.

The England international splashed the cash out on the new automobile after helping the Cityzens win the European treble last year. He since got in wrapped by celebrity car designer Yianni Charalambous, who posted an image on Instagram, captioning it (via The Sun):

“This car belongs to Jack Grealish, the Man City Premier League winner. Yes, he took it away from Arsenal, however he wanted his car wrapped."

The designer added:

“I think it works perfectly, especially as he plays for Man City, and there it is in all its glory. An incredible looking car. Nice choice of colour. It's going to look great on the training ground.”

Grealish helped Manchester City win three major trophies last term and the winger didn't hesitate to spend his hard-earned success on things of his liking.

Jack Grealish reacted emotionally after Manchester City won the UEFA Champions League

The 2022-23 season was a record-breaking one for Manchester City as they became the first English team since Manchester United in 1998-99 to win the European treble.

City also won their first UEFA Champions League trophy in history when they defeated Inter Milan in the final of the competition by a score of 1-0 at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul. While Jack Grealish started the match, he wasn't impressed with the way he performed and told the media following the game (via talkSPORT):

“This is just what you work your whole life for. I’m so happy, man. I played so dead today I was awful, I don’t care though. Honestly, to win the treble with this group of players and this staff it’s so special."

Grealish added:

“Anyone that knows me knows how much of a family person I am and how much I love football and I don’t know, this is what I’ve worked for my whole life. You think back to all the people that have helped you along the way and just seeing my family in the crowd there, it just makes me emotional.”

Jack Grealish was a key player for Manchester City during the 2022-23 season as he scored five goals and provided 11 assists in 50 matches across competitions. Fans will hope that the Englishman can continue his form for Pep Guardiola's team.