Jack Grealish’s girlfriend appears unflustered on Instagram after Manchester City superstar spotted cosying up to air hostess

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish's girlfriend Sasha Attwood looked unflustered after the England international was spotted enjoying her holidays.

Grealish is enjoying his downtime after a historic treble-winning season with Manchester City. The attacker is currently in Ibiza, where he was seen cosying up with an air hostess, Dolly, as reported by Daily Mail.

Attwood, meanwhile, was spotted in Italy enjoying her own vacation. She recently took to Instagram to post a series of images and didn't seem bothered about the set of images emerging of her boyfriend from his vacation.

Jack Grealish spent the start of his vacation in Las Vegas before enjoying his time in Ibiza.

Jack Grealish got emotional after helping Manchester City win UEFA Champions League

Manchester City won their first UEFA Champions League by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on June 10.

They also became the first English team since Manchester United in 1998-99 to win the European treble, having also won the Premier League and FA Cup. Grealish played a key role in his team's triumphant campaign, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists in 50 games across competitions.

The player was emotional after the Champions League win (via talkSPORT):

“This is just what you work your whole life for. I’m so happy, man. I played so dead today. I was awful. I don’t care, though.

"Honestly, to win the treble with this group of players and this staff, it’s so special. Anyone that knows me knows how much of a family person I am and how much I love football and I don’t know, this is what I’ve worked for my whole life."

Jack Grealish will now look to get back to pre-season with the Cityzens. Pep Guardiola's side will hope that their performances don't drop after the historic campaign as they eye more history.

