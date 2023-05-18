Jack Grealish's girlfriend Sasha Atwood reacts on Instagram as Manchester City superstar dazzles against Real Madrid

Jack Grealish's girlfriend Sasha Atwood left a message on her Instagram story after the Manchester City attacker impressed in the side's win over Real Madrid.

The Cityzens booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final with a 4-0 (5-1 aggregate) win over Los Blancos on Wednesday (May 17). Grealish was a constant threat on the left flank, giving Dani Carjaval a torrid time. He completed four successful dribbles, made three key passes, and created one big chance.

It was a captivating display from Grealish who has sealed his place in Pep Guardiola's starting lineup this season. His partner Atwood took to Instagram following the win and reposted an image of the Manchester City winger. She captioned it with three blue love hearts and four clapping emojis.

The Etihad giants sealed a Champions League final meeting with Inter Milan at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 10. Bernardo Silva grabbed a brace while Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez were also on the scoresheet. Real Madrid were stunned by a ruthless performance from the Premier League outfit.

Grealish was in a party mood after the game and couldn't contain his emotions in an interview with CBS Sports Golazo. He hilariously dropped an F-bomb, saying:

“Listen I don’t know, I’m a bit speechless at the moment, I don’t really know what to say. I’m f******… I’m buzzing.”

The English international has enjoyed a superb season after a topsy-turvy debut campaign at the Etihad. He has bagged five goals and 11 assists in 48 games across competitions.

Leicester City's James Maddison lauds Grealish after Manchester City's win against Real Madrid

Maddison (left) praised Grealish (right) after win against Real Madrid.

Grealish headed to Instagram after the incredible victory over Real Madrid to display his joy in reaching the Champions League final. The Englishman posted an image of himself celebrating with the caption:

"Wow champions league final! I love this team. Cmon CITEHHHHH what a night man."

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison replied in the comments by heaping praise on his England teammate. He responded:

"Top level brother."

Maddison has been linked with a move to Manchester City to link up with Grealish in Pep Guardiola's side. Reports claim that the Cityzens are willing to pay €100 million (£86.9 million.

This fee wouldn't trump the £100 million City paid to sign Grealish from Aston Villa in 2021. He is the Cityzens' club record signing and is finally shining at the Etihad. He is on the cusp of winning a treble with Guardiola's outfit.

Manchester City are in the Champions League final and a win away from winning the Premier League title. They also face cross-city rivals Manchester United in the first-ever Manchester derby in an FA Cup final on June 3.

Poll : 0 votes