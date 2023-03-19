Manchester City willing to pay €100m to sign England international this summer: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to offer €100 million for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison. The English midfielder is one of the Premier League's in-form attackers.

Maddison, 26, has scored an impressive nine goals and contributed five assists in 21 games across competitions. According to El Nacional, Pep Guardiola is planning to make a blockbuster signing in the summer. City lured Erling Haaland to the Etihad last summer from Borussia Dortmund.

The Foxes midfielder is the next big-money target for Guardiola's side. Kevin De Bruyne has not been an undisputed starter this season despite racking up six goals and 21 assists in 36 games. Meanwhile, speculation is growing over Ilkay Gundogan's future as his contract expires at the end of the season. Barcelona are reportedly attempting to lure him to the Nou Camp on a free transfer next summer.

Maddison has shone for Leicester despite the club's dissapointing season. He has also earned a call-up to the England national team for their upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. Guardiola has already given a glowing verdict on the English midfielder, saying in 2019 (via the Mirror):

“They’re [Leicester] so dangerous, Maddison is an incredible player."

Maddison has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United. The Magpies tried signing the attacker in January while Liverpool also hold an interest. He has just a year left on his contract at the King Power.

Manchester City boss Guardiola feels his side are peaking at the perfect time

Pep Guardiola heralds Manchester City's form.

Manchester City thrashed EFL Championship outfit Burnley 6-0 to advance to the semifinals of the FA Cup on Saturday (March 18). Erling Haaland grabbed yet another hat-trick while Julian Alvarez added a brace and Cole Palmer was on the scoresheet. The Cityzens are in red-hot form after destroying RB Leipzig 7-0 (8-1 aggregate) in the Champions League last 16 four days before.

Guardiola has talked up his team's form amid their pursuit of the Premier League title. They trail league leaders Arsenal by five-points with the Gunners set to face Crystal Palace today. The Spaniard said after their convincing win over the Clarets (via FourFourTwo):

"We are in a good moment. Against Newcastle, we were good to handle an incredible opponent [City won 2-0] – then after, Leipzig and Crystal Palace [who City beat 1-0], always we suffer.then after, Leipzig and Crystal Palace, always we suffer."

Guardiola added that he was happy to see his side still competing in three competitions:

"But we scored a lot of goals and conceded few chances and were stable with everyone making contributions... At this stage, to still be alive in three competitions is so nice, so good."

Manchester City are next in action against Liverpool on April 1. They will be eager to keep their winning momentum going as we enter the business end of the season.

