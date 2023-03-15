Manager Xavi Hernandez has personally contacted Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan over a possible summer transfer to Barcelona, as per Spanish publication AS.

The Germany international is in the final three-and-a-half months of his contract at the Etihad and could leave as a free agent this summer. Given their financial difficulties, Barca have resorted to signing a number of players as free agents in recent seasons.

Franck Kessie, Marcos Alonso, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Andreas Christensen are just some of the high-profile names Barca have paid nothing for in transfer fees. Their financial problems, however, are still very much there.

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently claimed that the club needed to slash its wage bill by €400 to €600 million to register new signings or contracts. Xavi has, however, reportedly assured Gundogan that the club will be able to accommodate his salary on their wage books next season.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan linked with a move to Barcelona.

The 32-year-old has been with Manchester City since 2016 and has made 250 appearances for them across competitions. He is currently the captain of the Cityzens side, with whom he has won 11 domestic trophies, including four Premier League titles.

Barcelona have signed a number of players from manager Pep Guardiola's team in recent years. Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero joined the Blaugrana as free agents in the summer of 2021, while Ferran Torres left for a fee of €55 million in the following transfer window.

The Catalan giants could use Gundogan's experience in the center of the park alongside youngsters such as Gavi (18) and Pedri (20) next season. Sergio Busquets (34), after all, is yet to renew his deal at Spotify Camp Nou, which expires at the end of the campaign.

Manchester City tracking Gavi after Barcelona's contract blunder - reports

According to the Times (h/t Metro), Manchester City and Liverpool are keen on the idea of signing Barcelona's Gavi on a potential transfer this summer.

Gavi is a long-term target for Liverpool.

The Spanish midfielder recently signed a new deal with the Catalan giants until 2026, which included a €1 billion release clause. However, La Liga attempted to block the renewal as Barca would be unable to accommodate the teenager's €8 million yearly salary on their books.

Barca have reportedly missed the deadline to file an appeal against the league's decision. As things stand, Gavi could return to his Juvenil A contract, which means he could be available as a free agent this summer.

This could be one of the biggest financial blunders in the club's history if they fail to resolve the situation. However, it is believed that Barca will still be able to submit an appeal.

Poll : 0 votes