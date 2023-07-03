Jack Grealish spent as high as £15,000 per night at luxury resort and partied with DJ Tiesto during Las Vegas holiday 

Manchester City star Jack Grealish continues to prove that he goes by the adage, work hard play hard. Grealish recently enjoyed an extravagant holiday in Las Vegas.

It was a much welcome rest for the winger, who made 50 appearances across competitions for Manchester City in their treble-winning 2022-23 season. Grealish also performed international duty with England.

He was in Sin City from June 20-26. The Englishman stayed in the Crocfords Palace Suites. His room reportedly cost £15,000 per night (according to The Sun) and came with top-notch facilities. Private pools, gym, spa, high end Asian restaurant, 7,000 square feet area, and more amenities were available for Grealish to enjoy.

The Manchester City star also enjoyed with DJ Tiesto by partying with him. Moreover, the hotel also showed their love to the player by lighting up his name on the side of the rooms.

Jack Grealish's partner Sasha Attwood, meanwhile, has been enjoying her personal downtime. She was recently spotted in Italy.

Jack Grealish was emotional after Manchester City won Champions League

Manchester City won their first UEFA Champions League when they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on June 10. Jack Grealish was a key player for the Cityzens throughout the campaign.

He played the full 90 minutes during the final, too. The winger was very emotional after helping his team to a historic treble-winning season (via talkSPORT):

“This is just what you work your whole life for. I’m so happy, man. I played so dead today. I was awful. I don’t care, though. Honestly, to win the treble with this group of players and this staff, it’s so special."

He added:

“Anyone that knows me knows how much of a family person I am and how much I love football and I don’t know, this is what I’ve worked for my whole life."

He also said:

“You think back to all the people that have helped you along the way and just seeing my family in the crowd there, it just makes me emotional.”

Jack Grealish has found his form under Pep Guardiola after a mediocre first season at the Etihad. The Spanish manager relies on the player, so Grealish can be expected to flourish in the upcoming seasons.

