Jack Grealish stays in 7,000-square-foot suite in Las Vegas and parties with DJ Tiesto as he goes on vacation after grueling season

The partying continues for treble-winner Jack Grealish as he has been enjoying a vacation in Las Vegas.

The Manchester City attacker was part of a Manchester City side that won the continental treble. He played a key role, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists in 50 games across competitions.

The 27-year-old was involved in the Cityzens' treble celebrations and was at the forefront of the festivities. He was seen drinking heavily and causing all sorts of trouble albeit innocently.

Jack Grealish has continued his party antics as he has been vacationing in Las Vegas. The Daily Mail claim he stayed at Resorts World Las Vegas in one of their Crockfords Palace Suites from Tuesday (June 20) til Monday (June 26).

The Croyfords Suite features a grand foyer, formal dining room, and even a cinema-style seating and games room. The 7,000-square-foot suite also consists of four bedrooms, a spacious terrace with its own private pool, spa, and gourmet patio kitchen.

The English international holidayed in style as he was treated to lavish meals, spa treatments, and even a night out to see DJ Tiesto. He attended one of the Dutch DJ's shows at Zouk Nightclub.

Jack Grealish was also served up a wide variety of Asian dishes at FUHU. These included seafood, steak, sushi, and plenty of cocktails. Just what the Manchester City winger needs after a lengthy season.

The former Aston Villa captain participated in five separate competitions with both club and country. He was part of the England national team that made it to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Grealish is enjoying his downtime until he will head back to the Etihad in July ahead of a pre-season tour of Asia. He may know a thing or two about the type of meals he and his teammates can expect.

Jack Grealish's former Manchester City teammate Ilkay Gundogan claims he's misunderstood by media

Gundogan sends a parting message about Grealish.

Jack Grealish's treble-winning party antics drew criticism from several members of the UK media. A social behavior expert hit out at the English winger for being a bad example to children.

However, his former City captain Ilkay Gundogan has defended him and reckons he is misunderstood by those in the media. The German who has joined Barcelona said:

"I just want to say that (Grealish) is so misunderstood by some of the media. He is one of the nicest guys I’ve met in football. He’s so much fun to be around and so humble and pure. I felt so happy for his success this season."

Grealish joined the Cityzens from Aston Villa in 2021 for a club-record £100 million and he has become a fan favorite at the Etihad. His personality has been refreshing and a step away from the sometimes robotic characteristics footballers are forced to portray.

Poll : 0 votes