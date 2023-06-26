“One of the nicest guys I’ve met” - Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan claims Manchester City superstar is misunderstood by the media

Barcelona's new signing Ilkay Gundogan has launched a staunch defense of his former Manchester City teammate Jack Grealish amid criticism over his lifestyle.

Gundogan and Grealish both recently celebrated City's continental treble triumph. The latter was seen drinking heavily during the festivities leading to criticism from many in the media over his behavior.

A social behavior expert slammed the England international as a bad role model for children. She stated:

"This guy needs to think about his health, four-day binge, pictures of him naked to the waist and having vodka poured down his mouth. That's not a good image."

However, Gundogan has defended his former teammate while on his way out of the Etihad to join Barcelona as a free agent. He told the Players Tribune:

"I just want to say that (Jack Grealish) is so misunderstood by some of the media. He is one of the nicest guys I’ve met in football. He’s so much fun to be around and so humble and pure. I felt so happy for his success this season."

Grealish joined Manchester City from Aston Villa for a club-record £100 million. He endured a mixed debut season at the Etihad (2021-22). However, the English attacker was crucial for Pep Guardiola this past season, bagging 16 goal contributions in 50 games across competitions. Gundogan added:

"Because I know what it’s like to come to a big club for a lot of money, with all that pressure. He worked so hard to get to another level this season, and he was fantastic for us."

Pictures of Grealish at the forefront of the Cityzens' treble celebrations went viral. His behavior drew polarizing opinions amongst fans and the media with some arguing that he should be allowed to enjoy himself following a remarkable campaign.

He will head into next season with Manchester City without Gundogan. The German is joining Barcelona, ending a seven-year stay at the Etihad. He scored 60 goals and provided 40 assists in 304 games across competitions.

Aston Villa set sights on Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte despite his desire to join Barcelona

Laporte is on Aston Villa's radar despite Barcelona preference.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are plotting a move for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte. The Spanish defender fell down the pecking order under Guardiola last season and his future is uncertain.

The 29-year-old featured 24 times across competitions, helping the Cityzens keep 11 clean sheets. However, his contract expires in 2025 and his lack of game time could lead to his departure.

Villa boss Unai Emery is reportedly in the market for a new defender as he looks to build on a superb campaign. The Villains will be playing in the Europa Conference League as they finished seventh last season.

However, Laporte has reportedly shown a recent desire to head to Spain and join Barcelona. The Catalan giants were stated to be on the lookout for a left-footed center-back as full-back Marcos Alonso has had to perform in the role.

Poll : 0 votes