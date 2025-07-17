Jamal Musiala names Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and 2 others as footballers he considered ‘untouchable’ in terms of their levels

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has pointed to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as two of the players he considered as reference points in his younger days. The highly-rated Germany international was made the cover for the EA FC26 video game, a testament to his standing as one of football's global stars.

Musiala had an exclusive chat with The Athletic after he was revealed as a cover star alongside childhood friend Jude Bellingham. In the interview, he shared how playing the video game as a child helped him learn from the skills of greats such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He also named Neymar and Ronaldinho as two players he used to try to imitate, and expressed his delight at the honour.

“I was that little kid. Growing up, I’d see my idols on the cover. It seemed impossible to think that one day I’d be in their position. I’d play the game with my friends, my dad and my sister. These players — Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo — were untouchable in my eyes. I’d watch their skills, then go out to the garden or the park, dribbling through cones, seeing what I could learn from them. So this is a big moment for me, a dream come true.”

Jamal Musiala scored three goals at the just-concluded FIFA Club World Cup for Bayern Munich before suffering a serious injury in the quarterfinals. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder was joint top-scorer in last summer's European Championship held on German soil, as well.

When Musiala chose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Bayern Munich and Germany attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala has not hidden his admiration for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the greatest players ever. The 22-year-old belongs to the generation of footballers who grew up watching both players perform magic on a weekly basis at their peak, but he prefers one to the other.

Musiala spoke with Bayern TV in April 2024, when he was asked who he considers to be the GOAT. The Germany international was clear in his response, pointing to Messi as the greatest because he does things no one else can. He said (via OneFootball);

“For me, Lionel Messi has to be the GOAT. There are things that no one but him can really do.”

Messi and Ronaldo continue to split opinions in the football world due to their success and longevity at the top of the game. They are, without a shred of doubt, the greatest players of their generation and arguably the greatest ever.

