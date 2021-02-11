James Anderson chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? The question has divided the football world over the last decade. England cricketer James Anderson has given his opinion on the never-ending debate and chosen Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi.

In a video by ESPN UK, titled 'You Have To Answer', James Anderson is asked a set of questions where he had to choose one option over the other. When asked to choose between the 2 football legends, Anderson had no qualms about choosing Cristiano Ronaldo over his long-time rival, Lionel Messi.

One of the greatest fast bowlers to ever play the game of cricket, James Anderson was in fine form with the ball for England during their recently concluded first test against India in Chennai.

Much like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Anderson has continued to dominate the game well into his 30s and is showing no signs of slowing down at the moment. With over 600 wickets in test cricket, Anderson's skill and mastery over the swinging ball has inspired the England Cricket Team to many famous victories.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly the 2 greatest players of this generation

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both dominated the football world for well over a decade. While both missed out on the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year award in 2020, they still had stunning individual seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy age and is still going strong for Juventus this season. The Portuguese superstar has scored an incredible 16 goals and has also managed to grab 3 assists in just 17 Serie A appearances so far. Still lethal and decisive, Cristiano Ronaldo at the age of 36 is almost single-handedly dragging Juventus to glory.

Lionel Messi has not been too far behind either this season. While there has been intense speculation about his future in the last few months, the Barcelona captain is looking back to his best and has made some vital contributions to Ronald Koeman's side.

The 33-year-old Argentine superstar has also posted some impressive numbers, having scored 13 goals and grabbed 2 assists in 19 La Liga appearances so far.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have achieved extraordinary success in the game and the debate as to who is better is expected to rage on for a long time.