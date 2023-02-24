Jamie Carragher backs Manchester United star to pip Erling Haaland for Player of the Year this season

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has backed Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to beat Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to the Player of the Season award. The two attackers have been in scintillating form for their respective club.

Carragher is tipping Rashford to win the PFA Player of the Year award if the Red Devils beat Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 26). In his Telegraph column, Carragher wrote:

"I am not for one second suggesting Rashford is a superior striker and footballer to Haaland. But the PFA Player of the Year vote is all about timing."

He added:

"Having been in a dressing room when the forms arrived to fill in, I can assure you no-one is thinking about who was the best player in September and October."

Carragher explained how a Manchester United win in the Carabao Cup final could contribute to Rashford getting the award:

"It is the six weeks before the vote that is most influential, so if Rashford inspires United to victory over Newcastle United in Wembley's Carabao Cup final what might now be a 50-50 shout will edge in his favour."

Jamie Carragher @Carra23



If Rashford &



Will Marcus Rashford or Erling Haaland win Player of the year🤔If Rashford & #MUFC do the business on Sunday he might just pip the #MCFC man!

Rashford has reignited his career following a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. The English attacker has scored 24 goals across competitions and provided nine assists in 37 games across competitions. He trails only Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for most goal contributions across Europe's top five leagues this season.

Haaland has been in devastating form for City since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer for £54 million. The Norweigan frontman has bagged a remarkable 32 goals and four assists in 32 games. He has already eclipsed Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Son Heung Min's tally of 23 league goals, with 26 strikes.

Match of the Day @BBCMOTD



Erling Haaland: 32 goals, 4 assists



Marcus Rashford: 24 goals, 9 assists



Which striker would you rather have in your side



Goals and assists so far this season (all comps):
Erling Haaland: 32 goals, 4 assists
Marcus Rashford: 24 goals, 9 assists
Which striker would you rather have in your side

The last Manchester United player to win the PFA Player of the Year award was Wayne Rooney in 2010. Since then, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has won the accolade twice.

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke claims his former side should have signed Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland reportedly snubbed a move to Old Trafford.

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City last summer, with Pep Guardiola securing one of Europe's most in-demand strikers. The Norweigan was linked with a host of European heavyweights, including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.

The Red Devils' former striker Yorke reckons Erik ten Hag's side should have broken the bank to bring Haaland to Old Trafford. He touched on the club's loan signing of Wout Weghorst from Burnley in January, telling OLBG:

"They've just brought in Wout Weghorst; he gives us a different dimension, but he's not explosive enough."

Yorke added:

"Weghorst is a Peter Crouch type of player. Manchester United need a striker who will get them 25 goals a season. We missed the opportunity to sign Erling Haaland. Manchester United should have broken the transfer record for him."

Haaland reportedly rejected an offer from the Red Devils before joining their cross-city rivals. The former BvB striker had reservations over joining Ten Hag's side following their poor 2021-22 showing.

