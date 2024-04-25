Jamie Carragher believes ex-Chelsea man would be a better option to take over as Liverpool manager ahead of Arne Slot

Jamie Carragher thinks Liverpool should turn to former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel rather than Arne Slot as they look to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Feyenoord boss Slot has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Klopp at Anfield. The Dutch coach has earned rave reviews in the Netherlands during a nearly three-year reign at De Kuip. He led the Rotterdam outfit to the Eredivisie title last season and has overseen 93 wins in 144 games, implementing an exciting brand of football.

HITC reports that Liverpool chief Michael Edwards is a big fan of Slot who is yet to manage outside of the Dutch top-flight. His stock has grown season after season but Carragher isn't sure he's the right man for the job.

Carragher feels Tuchel has the tools to tackle Manchester City's Pep Guardiola in the battle for supremacy in England and Europe. The former Reds captain suggested that the current regime at Anfield wouldn't target the former Chelsea boss while speaking on The Overlap (via the source above):

"(Tuchel's) beat Pep. I just think of a guy standing on the sideline and you’re a Liverpool supporter and you’re looking at him thinking ‘he can go up against him’."

Tuchel is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season after failing to deliver the Bundesliga title. He can depart the Allianz Arena by guiding the Bavarians to the Champions League as they're in the semifinals facing Real Madrid.

Carragher reflected on Tuchel's disappointing spell at Bayern by acknowledging his work at Chelsea:

"If he gets to the final, he’ll have been in three of the last six Champions League finals. Now, I know it hasn’t gone perfectly at Bayern Munich for him, but the job he did at Chelsea and trying to take on Klopp’s Liverpool and Pep’s Man City, he’s got something about him – that’s my thing."

Tuchel spent just short of two years at Stamford Bridge and guided the Blues to the Champions League in 2021. He oversaw 63 wins in 100 games but was somewhat surprisingly sacked by the club's new hierarchy in September 2022.

Liverpool pave the way for Chelsea to swoop for Ruben Amorim: Reports

Chelsea could come in for Ruben Amorim.

Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim appeared to be another candidate to replace Klopp this summer. The Portuguese tactician has impressed at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, overseeing 146 wins in 208 games, and has his side on course for a domestic double.

TEAMTalk reports that Amorim held talks with Liverpool about replacing Klopp but he won't take the role due to reservations over succeeding the iconic German. He's also met with West Ham United although it's unlikely he'll take David Moyes' job at the London Stadium.

However, Chelsea could be a destination for Amorim and he's said to be interested in speaking with the west Londoners. Mauricio Pochettino's future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt amid a poor debut season.

Amorim is focused on guiding Sporting to a double which will include a second Primeira Liga title of his reign. He has two years left on his contract with the Liga Bwin giants.