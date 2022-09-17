Jamie Carragher claims Liverpool superstar 'was back to his best' after performance in the UEFA Champions League against Ajax

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk put on a solid display during the side's 2-1 victory over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (September 14). After watching the Dutchman's performance at Anfield, Reds legend Jamie Carragher believes the defender is back to his best.

Liverpool have had a troubled start to the season, with an injury crisis and a run of poor results causing them headaches in recent weeks. In addition to injury issues, Carragher believes the fact that players like Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold haven't been in top form has cost the Reds.

The former Reds defender was quoted by Anfield Central as saying:

“They have had injuries and three of four players – who have been outstanding – have not been playing at their best. Maybe Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, maybe Fabinho in midfield, Mo Salah, these players have been out of this world for four or five years."

"They haven’t been at their best at the start of this season, but that is allowed, it is normal. They are only human. We have all been there as players."

Van Dijk and his teammates have been heavily scrutinized owing to their failure to deliver favorable results consistently this season. Carragher believes this criticism has helped the centre-back. The Englishman continued:

“Criticism does spike you. You saw a huge turnaround in Liverpool’s performance [against Ajax]. Individually, van Dijk was back to his best. If he wants to bite back at whoever that might be – I might be one of them or it might be somebody else – but I think Virgil van Dijk has had more pats on the back in the last five years in the Premier League."

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC



liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… Van Dijk: "It's funny sometimes because there are a lot of ex-footballers who know what we are going through and they say a lot of things to try and get us down." #LFC Van Dijk: "It's funny sometimes because there are a lot of ex-footballers who know what we are going through and they say a lot of things to try and get us down." #LFC liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

Carragher names Liverpool defender as one of the two best players in the EPL

The defender has scored once in nine appearances for Liverpool in all competitions so far this season.

The Reds legend went on to make the bold claim that Van Dijk and Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne are the two finest footballers in the Premier League at the moment. He said:

“Maybe only Kevin De Bruyne in terms of classing them as the two best players in the league and in the world in their positions. So, he has done well out of not getting too much criticism in his career. There are people a lot worse off than him.”

