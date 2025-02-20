Jamie Carragher claims Manchester City star Erling Haaland missed UCL clash against Real Madrid to avoid playing against 31-year-old star 

Jamie Carragher has made a bold claim about Manchester City star Erling Haaland's absence against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this week. The pundit believes the Norwegian forward did not want to go up against Antonio Rudiger.

Manchester City suffered a 3-2 defeat at the Etihad in the first leg of the Champions League play-offs last week. They then traveled to Madrid to face Los Blancos in the second leg on Wednesday, February 19. Haaland was a surprise miss from the Spaniard's starting lineup against Madrid and the Norwegian remained on the bench for the entire fixture.

It had been reported that the Norway international was still unfit after enduring a knock against Newcastle United last weekend. However, Carragher offered another theory as to why he was unused against Real Madrid. The Liverpool legend said on CBS Sports before kick-off (via Express Sport):

"So let me work this out. Haaland has gone to the manager this morning and said he's not fit? Do you think that's got something to do with Rudiger? Is that because Rudiger is playing?"

"He's on the bench so he can't be injured. I never went to see the manager on the morning of a game and said I'm not fit. So he's injured, is he? It's Rudiger-itis is it? Is that what we're saying here?"

The English champions succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Carlo Ancelotti's side at the Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappe took the spotlight as he bagged a hat-trick for Real Madrid. Manchester City midfielder Nico Gonzalez managed to pull one back in stoppage time but to no avail as Pep Guardiola's side were eliminated from Europe.

Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland's absence from Manchester City's starting XI in 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid

Speaking to reporters the game, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was asked about Erling Haaland's absence from the Real Madrid clash. The Spaniard stated the 24-year-old forward had trained the previous day but asked to be on the bench against Los Blancos.

City thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 in the Premier League last Saturday (February 15). Omar Marmoush scored an excellent hat-trick in the first half before James McAtee's 84-th minute strike to secure all three points for the Cityzens.

Haaland started the game but was withdrawn late on shortly after City's fourth goal. He suffered a knee injury that rendered him unavailable to face Real Madrid in Europe. Guardiola said:

"Not close enough. Trained a little bit yesterday but spoke this morning and said he doesn't feel good so we choose another one."

Haaland has scored 27 goals and provided three assists in 35 games across competitions this season for Manchester City.

