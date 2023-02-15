Jamie Carragher doubles down on Erling Haaland claim after initial 'wrong club' stance

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has reiterated that Erling Haaland does not suit Pep Guardiola's system at Manchester City.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23



#ChampionsLeague



Thierry Henry on the differences between Kane & Haaland! Thierry Henry on the differences between Kane & Haaland! #ChampionsLeague https://t.co/ln44ha7ECi

The Englishman said on Sky Sports at the start of the month that the Norwegian striker will never live up to his full potential at the Etihad. This is despite the striker scoring 25 goals in 21 Premier League games.

Carragher essentially suggested that Manchester City's playing style does not suit the striker. The former Reds defender has now reaffirmed these claims as he told GOAL:

"I'll be honest, when he first went to Manchester City, I thought this would happen, that it wasn't the perfect fit. I think it's the way Pep Guardiola plays football, and Thierry Henry on our show speaks about this a lot, but you have to adapt to him, and he always says how difficult he found his first season when he was playing left wing."

Carragher claimed that Haaland gets frustrated due to the lack of service and his runs being ignored. He said:

"I've watched him and Haaland, especially away from home, probably four or five times now for Manchester City when I've been commentating and, when you're in that position, you can see the whole pitch and you can how frustrated he's getting at times when he's not getting the ball delivered, and I don't think that was ever going to be delivered because that's not the way Pep Guardiola plays football."

He added:

"He speaks a lot about passing, building up the pitch, getting his whole team towards the opposition, but I think Haaland wants the ball quicker."

The prolific striker signed a five-year deal to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer for an initial £51 million. The Norway international, apart from his extremely clinical finishing in the English top tier, has also found success in his exploits in Europe.

He has scored five goals in four UEFA Champions League appearances for the Cityzens.

"It's just not the perfect fit" - Jamie Carragher further explains Erling Haaland claims

The Liverpool legend understands that the 22-year-old's exceptional goal-scoring record this season will invite criticism over his claims. However, Carragher further went on to explain why he believes the former Molde man will not suit Guardiola's playing style.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Liverpool - 0 G/A

Chelsea - 0 G/A

Tottenham - 0 G/A

Man United - 0 G/A Erling Haaland away against the "big six"Liverpool - 0 G/AChelsea - 0 G/ATottenham - 0 G/AMan United - 0 G/A Erling Haaland away against the "big six"🆚 Liverpool - 0 G/A🆚 Chelsea - 0 G/A🆚 Tottenham - 0 G/A🆚 Man United - 0 G/A https://t.co/Z96cLMKs3a

He said:

"People will look at his goal record and send that to me but I think any striker would get 30 goals a season, any decent good striker. Haaland is obviously a special striker so he may get 40, but I think any striker worth his salt would get 30-plus goals for Manchester City because of the way they play."

He added:

"The ball comes across the six-yard box and you put the ball in but I've always felt there's so much more to Haaland's game than that."

Carragher referenced the striker's exploits in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and claimed that Manchester City aren't the right fit. He said:

"Even when we used to watch him at Dortmund and the Bundesliga, it is a different league and they played more on a counter-attack and run end to end and you see him in full flow and the speed of it is just absolutely frightening but we don't get to see that because of the team he is playing for."

He added:

"I don't think it's really a criticism of Man City or Haaland. It's just not the perfect fit. I don't think we'll ever see Haaland that is his 100% best showing every attribute he's got in a Manchester City team just because of the way Pep Guardiola plays football."

The Norwegian striker has already surpassed last season's Premier League Golden Boot-winning tally of 23 goals. He is well on course to break Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole's record of 34 goals in a season.

Poll : 0 votes