Jamie Carragher has downplayed claims that suggest Arsenal are 'failures' in PL title race with Manchester City

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has refuted the notion that Arsenal's 2022-23 season should be considered a failure. The Gunners were leading an unlikely title charge this season but eventually were overtaken by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City juggernaut.

In his column for the Telegraph, Carragher wrote:

"City's points totals in three of their last four title wins are 100, 98, and 93. They are on course for 94 points this time. The points tally of the runners-up in those years is 81, 97 and 92. Arsenal could still earn 88 points this time. That's an incredible return for a side that has spent the past week being branded 'failures'."

To emphasize the difficulty in competing with Guardiola's City, Carragher used the example of Liverpool's 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons. The Reds lost the league to City by one point in both campaigns. Carragher added:

"Whether it's Arsenal this season, or Liverpool in the two years they just fell short, we have to rethink the idea that a team has 'choked' or 'blown their chance' because they do not keep the pace with a deeper and greater resourced squad led by the ultimate coach."

Barring a massive collapse, Manchester City are set to lift their third consecutive Premier League title, their fifth in six years as well. The Cityzens have been in brilliant form in the business end of the season, stringing together 11 consecutive wins that saw them knock the Gunners off the top spot.

Manchester City join Newcastle United in race for Arsenal star

Manchester City have shown interest in a deal for Kieran Tierney.

Manchester City and Newcastle United are set to battle it out for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney. The Scottish international has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates since Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival and could now be on the move to another Premier League side.

Football Transfers reported that the Gunners are looking to execute a swap deal that will see Joao Cancelo join the Emirates, with Tierney going the other side. The Portuguese defender was shockingly sent on loan in the January window, with rumors of a rift between the player and Pep Guardiola.

City's interest in Tierney comes as a massive blow to Newcastle, who were monitoring the defender's situation. The Magpies are uninterested in a swap deal according to the report and thus could be beaten to his signature by Manchester City.

