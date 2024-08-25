Jamie Carragher explains why Liverpool haven't made any first-team signings in the summer transfer window

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has offered his insights on why the Reds have been the quietest team in the Premier League during the transfer window. The Merseyside giants are yet to sign a single player so far this summer which has caused plenty of frustration among the fans.

However, pundit Jamie Carragher has suggested that the Reds have shown in recent years that they are always thinking about the future rather than just focusing on the present. He insisted that they had a lot to deal with during the summer, with a new manager coming in while Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards also arrived in the summer.

Carragher hailed his former club for never panicking in the transfer market and ending up making poor decisions. He claimed that the decision-makers at the club are probably already planning for the next summer. He said, as quoted by Sky Sports Premier League on X (formerly Twitter):

“In the past under Jurgen Klopp they always work 12 months in advance. They were always thinking not about this window, it was the next window. They’ve come in late, they’ve had to bed a manager in; they’ve obviously got this problem in terms of the contracts they will have to fix before Christmas."

The former England defender added:

“But the reason why Liverpool I don’t think are thinking about buying players now is they are probably thinking about next summer. That might sound ridiculous, but Liverpool I think in the last few years, or more than that, five to ten years, they haven’t panicked in the transfer market and I love that about Liverpool."

Carragher concluded:

“Do they need reinforcements in certain positions? Yes. Do they need more quality to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal? Yes. But when you perform badly in the transfer market or make bad signings that can set you back as a football club two or three seasons.”

While Liverpool are yet to welcome a single player this summer, they have seen several departures. Joel Matip left with his contract expiring while and Thiago Alcantara hung up his boots. The Reds also parted ways with Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho, with both players joining Brentford.

Journalist makes major claim regarding the future of Liverpool star

David Lynch, who is regarded as a reliable journalist for Liverpool-related news, has shared a positive news regarding the future Virgil van Dijk. The journalist has claimed that the Dutchman is keen on staying at Anfield beyond next summer.

Van Dijk's future at Anfield has been subject to speculations, with the Dutchman entering the final year of his deal. However, Lynch insists that the 33-year-old has no plans for an exit. He said on his YouTube channel:

"He has made clear to us, every time I speak to him behind the scenes, he really really wants to stay at Liverpool, so the desire's there on his part."

Van Dijk has been pivotal behind everything Liverpool have achieved in the last few years under Jurgen Klopp. Since his reported £75 million move from Southampton in January 2018, he has made 271 appearances for the Merseyside giants helping them win eight trophies.

