Jamie Carragher hits back at Gary Neville for Salah’s Liverpool contract claim with brilliant Ten Hag tweet about Manchester United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hit back at Gary Neville on social media after the Manchester United great suggested that Mohamed Salah has 'played' the Reds.

The Merseyside-based club put an end to speculation over Salah's future on Friday. They announced that the Egypt international has finally put pen to paper on a new contract with the team after months of negotiations.

Salah, who joined Liverpool from AS Roma for £34 million in 2017, will now remain at Anfield until the end of the 2024-25 season. According to The Athletic, he will also earn £350,000 per week, making him the highest-paid player in the club's history.

Neville reacted to the news by taking a dig at Jurgen Klopp's side on Twitter. The former Manchester United defender suggested that the Anfield outfit have been 'played' by the 30-year-old.

Carragher has now responded to Neville by implying that Manchester United have also been 'played' by Erik ten Hag. Reacting to a journalist Simon Kuper, the former Reds centre-back wrote on Twitter:

"Ten Hag has played them hasn’t he?"

Ten Hag has taken charge of the Old Trafford outfit ahead of the 2022-23 season. Since the Dutchman's arrival, the Red Devils have been linked with a host of Ajax players, including Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

Kuper is of the view that Manchester United's targeting Ten Hag's former and favorite players suggests they do not have a trusted scouting system in place. Carragher also appears to be in the same boat.

How have Liverpool and Manchester United fared in the transfer market?

Liverpool have completed their summer transfer business early. They have signed Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay for a combined fee of £75 million and are unlikely to make further additions ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, are yet to make their first signing of the summer. They have reportedly struck a deal to sign 22-year-old left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, while they are also looking to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United are also in talks to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ten Hag's former club Ajax. However, the Red Devils face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal for the defender's signature.

The Old Trafford outfit are hopeful of strengthening their squad significantly ahead of the new season, but it remains to be seen how many players they can get through the door this summer.

