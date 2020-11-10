Jamie Carragher makes bold claim about Liverpool and Manchester City

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool and Manchester City remain the favorites to win the Premier League this season. The former Reds defender named Tottenham Hotspur as the only possible challengers for the two teams but believes that either Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola will see their side lifting the trophy.

Liverpool have made an excellent start to the season, despite the 7-2 thrashing at the hands of Aston Villa. The Premier League champions are third in the table - just one point behind league leaders, Leicester City.

Manchester City did not get off to a strong start, but Pep Guardiola's side have managed to steady the ship. Jamie Carragher believes they have the quality to get back in the race and win it as well. The former England center-back said:

"I still can't envisage anyone besides Liverpool or Manchester City winning the league. I just can't see that. I know Tottenham have started really well and I hope they have a great season and there are more challengers, but I just can't see anybody else lifting that league title besides the big two of the last few years."

Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk for the foreseeable future, and the Dutchman could miss the entire campaign. Carragher believes that a similar problem for Manchester City would open the door for a different team to win the title this season. He said:

"I'd been very strong putting Liverpool as favorites for the title, but for the injury to Virgil van Dijk – not just one of Liverpool's top players but one of the top players in the Premier League. And if something similar would have happened to, say, Kevin De Bruyne for Manchester City, who is their top man, I think you'd say the same for City. It does make for an even more interesting race, no doubt about that."

Premier League action returns on the 21st of November, as Newcastle United host Chelsea in the early kick-off. The majority of the players are now on International duty and will return just a couple of days before the next round of fixtures. Manchester City face a tough away trip to Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur while Liverpool play leaders Leicester City.