Jamie Carragher makes cheeky Erling Haaland claim after Manchester City's 4-1 win over Liverpool

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has made a cheeky claim regarding Erling Haaland after his former club were thrashed by Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side tore the Reds apart as they secured a 4-1 win at the Etihad after going 0-1 down.

Manchester City's star striker Erling Haaland missed the Liverpool game with a groin injury but the Cityzens looked excellent even without the Norwegian up front.

Jamie Carragher, therefore, reiterated after the game that the Sky Blues are better without Haaland spearheading their attack. The former England defender took to Twitter to write:

"So I was right, Man City are better without Haaland."

This is not the first time the Liverpool legend has made such claims regarding Erling Haaland. He previously claimed that the Norway international had picked the wrong club.

On February 5, Manchester City lost 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur as Haaland had zero shots and zero touches in the penalty box despite playing the entirety of the contest. After the game, Carragher said:

“He may have actually picked the wrong club to get the best out of him. You are laughing but we are not seeing everything from Erling Haaland at Manchester City. Not because of Erling Haaland. We can say they are a different team, but they have scored exactly the same amount of goals. He has scored 25 Premier League goals but Man City as a team have scored the same amount of goals, but they have conceded more.”

The former Liverpool defender also claimed that Guardiola's style of play does not suit the former Borussia Dortmund attacker. He added:

“It’s far easier to counter-attack them as well. They are a different team and a lesser team with Erling Haaland, but again it’s not his fault. Manchester City as a team will not play end-to-end football, it’s not Pep Guardiola’s way. His players don’t have the energy, or the power or pace to play end-to-end, they build up slowly and they push the opposition back to the edge of the box and they play from there, when they lose it they win it back quickly. They keep people penned in.”

He concluded by saying:

“Haaland will still score 25 league goals and a lot of those is coming from a cross that you are putting in. But we are not seeing the full package of what this player can do because of the team that he has actually gone to.”

Erling Haaland has been prolific for Manchester City since joining the Premier League champions last summer from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian has already scored 42 goals and has provided five assists in 37 games across competitions.

Jurgen Klopp makes honest admission as Liverpool suffer 4-1 loss at Etihad

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made an honest admission following his side's 4-1 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad on April 1.

Following the game, Klopp admitted that he failed to see anything positive for his side. As quoted by Express Sport, he said:

"These kind of things cannot happen. But they happened and after that... wow! We just had to follow as they did whatever they wanted. We were lucky they weren't in a greedy mood."

LiverpoolGoals @Liverpoolgoals_



"We didn't put in a challenge for either goal. That's absolutely not acceptable to be honest.



"Four-ish players had an OK… Klopp: "We were lucky that City weren't in a greedy mood. They could do whatever they wanted. We can't NOT have challenges in key areas. I can't explain it."We didn't put in a challenge for either goal. That's absolutely not acceptable to be honest."Four-ish players had an OK…

He added:

"About from that, there is nothing good to say about this game. This is a game we have to use unfortunately and make clear which things cannot happen."

With all three points, Manchester City closed the gap with league leaders Arsenal to just five points, but the Gunners restored the gap to eight points soon after with a 4-1 win against Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's chances for a top-four finish are getting slimmer and slimmer.

