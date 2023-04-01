“There is nothing good to say about this game” – Jurgen Klopp makes honest admission as Liverpool suffer 4-1 loss at Etihad

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made an honest admission following his side's 4-1 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad on April 1.

The Merseyside giants were absolutely torn apart by the Cityzens as the home side came back from a 1-0 deficit to eventually win the game 4-1.

Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a 1-0 lead after 17 minutes but Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez equalized just 10 minutes later. The Sky Blues took their game to a whole new level in the second half with Kevin de Bruyne making it 2-1 right after the break.

Things went from bad to worse for Liverpool with Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish scoring one each to put the game to bed.

Following the game, Klopp claimed that he failed to see anything positive for his side as they were humbled by Pep Guardiola's side. He said after the game, as quoted by Express Sport:

"I think we saw what we expected in the first half, a dominant City side with us organised, had our moments. If we don't defend the double six we have a real problem. If we don't defend the double 10 - Gundogan and De Bruyne - then it is pretty much impossible because the pitch becomes too big."

He added:

"We concede this first goal with I think an open ball in midfield where we don't even have a challenge then we are too deep and the counter-attack happens, great play. 2-1. 3-1 we have a massive overload on one side, should win the ball but don't even have a challenge."

Klopp has hit out at his players for allowing Manchester City too much room and allowing them space. He added:

"These kind of things cannot happen. But they happened and after that... wow! We just had to follow as they did whatever they wanted. We were lucky they weren't in a greedy mood. About from that, there is nothing good to say about this game. This is a game we have to use unfortunately and make clear which things cannot happen."

He added:

"We cannot not have challenges in key areas or be that open. Now I stand here and have to explain it but I cannot explain it. I cannot change it now, here, I can just report what I saw and we will talk about it tomorrow. These things happened too often."

With all three points, Manchester City have closed the gap with league leaders Arsenal to just five points.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's chances for a top-four finish seem to be becoming more and more remote. They are seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Liverpool star wants to leave Anfield in the summer

Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher could reportedly leave the Merseyside club this summer in search of regular first-team football.

As reported by Football Insider, the Reds expect the Republic of Ireland international to look for a move away from Anfield. Kelleher has played second fiddle to Alisson Becker for a number of seasons now and has hardly played this campaign.

He has played just three games this season, which were all in cup competitions, with Liverpool being knocked out of both the FA Cup and League Cup early.

Kelleher is 24 years of age right now and reportedly believes that he is ready for more first-team football.

