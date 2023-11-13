Jamie Carragher names Manchester City's closest Premier League title challengers after epic 4-4 Chelsea draw 

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher reckons Liverpool are likely to be the team to challenge Manchester City for the 2023-24 Premier League title. His comments came after the Cityzens were held to a pulsating 4-4 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 12.

Pep Guardiola and Co. played out a thrilling contest against the Blues with a brace from Erling Haaland and goals from Manuel Akanji and Rodri not being enough to secure all three points. Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson, and Cole Palmer scored one goal apiece for Chelsea.

The Cityzens are still at the summit of the Premier League standings with 28 points from 12 games but only have a one-point lead over Liverpool and Arsenal, who currently occupy the second and third spots respectively.

Manchester City face Liverpool at home next on November 25 after the international break in what could potentially be a clash between two title challengers. Carragher believes his former club could challenge the Cityzens for the title saying, (via METRO):

"Why shouldn’t Liverpool go there and believe that they can be in this title race? They are the one team that’s really pushed Manchester City over these last few years."

He added:

"It is a new Liverpool team, but they could still be Manchester CIty’s biggest challengers because they’ve got players and a manager who has been there before."

He did go on to add that City still remain a better side than both Liverpool and Arsenal.

"I still think that Manchester City are a level above Liverpool and Arsenal right, now. That might change over the next four or five months, those teams might grow, certainly Liverpool who have got a lot of new players. But City, it feels like we haven’t seen the real City so far this season and they’re still top of the league."

Pep Guardiola's side have won five Premier League titles in the past six years with the Reds winning once during the 2019-20 season. They have also pushed City extremely close twice, losing the title by just one point during the 2018-19 and 2021-22 campaigns.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to Mauricio Pochettino snubbing handshake following 4-4 draw against Chelsea

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted he had no issues with Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino after the latter failed to shake his hand following the 4-4 draw on Sunday.

The thrilling blockbuster clash wasn't free of some controversial incidents, adding to the tension in both camps. Upon the final whistle, a furious Pochettino stormed onto the pitch to confront referee Anthony Taylor. But, in doing so, he forgot to shake Guardiola's hand.

The Spaniard gave his thoughts on the matter after the game and said (via Daily Mirror):

"No problem. It's not a problem. I don't want to say one word. It's completely fine. The emotions happen to me sometimes. It's fine."

Pochettino was quick to apologize to Guardiola and the match officials for his reaction. Chelsea will next be back in action against Newcastle United away from home on November 25.