Jamie Carragher points out mistake made by Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during Inter Milan's goal

Jamie Carragher feels Virgil van Dijk could have done better to stop Lautaro Martinez's goal against Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Martinez scored the only goal of the night for Inter Milan in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against the Reds at Anfield.

Liverpool, who were leading 2-0 after the first leg at the San Siro, kept the Anfield scoreline at 0-1 to go through to the next round on aggregate. Carragher was impressed with Van Dijk's overall game but felt the Dutchman could have done better to prevent Martinez's goal.

“Yes, I would have got tighter (to Martinez if he was VVD),” said Carragher on CBS Sports.

“But, for me, as a defender, your natural reaction is to get tighter. I must say, the rest of Van Dijk’s game was unbelievable. Some of his passing. The clearances. How cool he was."

The former Reds player added:

“But he could have got a little tighter and it was a wonder goal. Inter Milan played very well over the two games. They were probably the better team than Liverpool. You can see the difference between Serie A and the Premier League. Liverpool are nowhere near their best and should still have come away with two goals given the chances Mo Salah had.”

Jurgen Klopp feels Liverpool lost the 'right game'

Speaking after his team's 1-0 defeat. Jurgen Klopp felt it was the right game to lose for Liverpool.

Liverpool FC @LFC Jürgen Klopp felt Liverpool deserved to progress to the #UCL last eight as they held off Inter with a 2-1 victory on aggregate. Jürgen Klopp felt Liverpool deserved to progress to the #UCL last eight as they held off Inter with a 2-1 victory on aggregate.

Elaborating his take on the defeat, the German boss said:

"The art of football is to lose the right games. I still hate it, but if there was any game we could have afforded to lose it was this one because the main target of this competition is to get through."

He added:

"It's not that I am over the moon - I'm really happy we went through, because when we saw the draw it was 'OK, that's a tough one'. But we went through over two legs and I think we deserved it."

Klopp felt the Reds could have even won the game had they taken their chances.

"It's a big 'if', but if we had used our chances from set-pieces and other situations - it was a bit slapstick how we missed the chances - in the end we could still have won the game. But the only thing I'm interested in is that it is fair we are through."

