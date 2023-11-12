Jamie Carragher praises Mauricio Pochettino after Chelsea's 'fantastic' performance in 4-4 draw against Manchester City

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino after his team held Manchester City to a thrilling 4-4 Premier League home draw on Sunday (November 12).

An entertaining clash at Stamford Bridge saw four goals in each half - two each from each side - as a share of the spoils ensued in arguably the game of the Premier League season.

City led thrice - through Erling Haaland (twice) and Rodri - but Pochettino's side bagged a 95th-minute equaliser from the spot through former City boy Cole Palmer - to split points.

The Blues may be down in tenth place in the league - with 16 points from 12 games - but they're unbeaten against the current top four - and arguably had chances to win each game.

Pochettino's side drew 1-1 at home to second-placed Liverpool on the opening day. They drew 2-2 at home to third-placed Arsenal and won 4-1 at fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Carragher said about the Blues' Argentine manager on Sky Sports:

"I think what Pochettino has done in big games is fantastic."

Following the draw, City are a point ahead of second-placed Liverpool (27) after 12 games, while Chelsea (16) remain tenth.

"It was not our best performance" - Manchester City's Rodri after Chelsea draw

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was of City's three goalscorers in the thrilling 4-4 Premier League draw at Cheslea. The midfielder thought he bagged all three points with his 86th-minute strike, but that wasn't the final goal of the game.

The Spaniard admitted after the game that the City players felt exhausted, but he also acknowledged the quality at Chelsea's disposal. Rodri told Sky Sports (as per BBC):

"We feel a bit exhausted, this type of game, we know how hard it is to come here. The team Chelsea has built, they have great players and they sign massive players.

"The level of the Chelsea team has risen, and it was not our best performance today. Individually, we needed to do a bit more ourselves - to concede four goals is not normal for us.

Following the international break, both teams return to action in the Premier League. City entertain Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad on November 25, while the Blues travel to Newcastle United on the same day.