Jamie Carragher predicts the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League winner

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has tipped his former club to win this season's Champions League this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men already have one foot in the semi-final after their excellent 3-1 victory away at Benfica on Tuesday, 5 March. Goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz gave them a comfortable victory before the second-leg next week at Anfield.

The Reds legend, who made 737 appearances for the club, was impressed by his former side's first-half display. They then completed the job late on despite a lackluster second period as Darwin Nunez gave Benfica some hope with a goal.

Roll on Sunday 🏻#BENLIV 3-1 win away in the @ChampionsLeague quarter finals @LFC great 1st half but not at their best in the 2nd half, but that just shows how good they are & the standards we set them!Roll on Sunday 3-1 win away in the @ChampionsLeague quarter finals @LFC great 1st half but not at their best in the 2nd half, but that just shows how good they are & the standards we set them! Roll on Sunday 👊🏻#BENLIV

Before their victory, Carragher predicted on CBS Sports that Liverpool would win their seventh European Cup. He believes that the Reds will beat Premier League rivals Manchester City in the final in Paris on May 28.

The former defender predicted that Klopp's side would progress past Benfica next week. They would then go on to knock out German giants Bayern Munich in the semi-finals. He believes the second leg being at Anfield will give the English club a crucial advantage.

Carragher, who also predicted Manchester City would beat Chelsea in the other semi-final, said:

"It will be a Liverpool vs City final, and Liverpool will win on penalties".

Premier League legends predict Champions League winners

Like Carragher, other Premier League icons were asked to make their predictions for this season's competition.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel tipped no English side to reach the final. He predicted Bayern Munich to beat Real Madrid to lift their second Champions League title in three years.

The Danish legend explained his choices, saying:

"There is too much going on between Liverpool and Man City. Too much pressure. Real Madrid and Bayern are so far ahead in their leagues, they can rest players, they can prepare for this. Man City and Liverpool can’t."

Manchester City are currently just one point clear of Liverpool in the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's potential title decider between the two.

Bayern are currently nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, while Madrid lead La Liga by 12 points.

Meanwhile, like Carragher, Arsenal hero Thierry Henry predicted a Manchester City vs Liverpool final. However, backed Pep Guardiola's side to claim European football's greatest club prize for the first time ever.

