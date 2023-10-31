Jamie Carragher predicts scoreline for Liverpool vs Bournemouth Carabao Cup clash 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has predicted a victory for his former club in their upcoming EFL Cup encounter against Bournemouth on Wednesday, November 1. The pundit, while admitting the encounter will be closely contested, believes the Reds will bring more strength off the bench.

Carragher backed the Merseyside outfit to win 2-1 against the Cherries while giving his Carabao Cup predictions for this week (per the official EFL website):

"This one I have to get right! I’m going to go for Liverpool. I think it’ll be tight because I think Liverpool will make a lot of changes, but I think they’ll probably just have enough off the bench."

Highlighting Manchester City's exit from the competition at the end of September after losing 1-0 to Newcastle United in the third round, Carragher added:

"With Manchester City already being out of this competition, I think it gives everyone a great opportunity to win a trophy. I think Jurgen Klopp will bring his big guns down to the game to be on the bench."

Liverpool began their 2023/24 EFL Cup campaign with an impressive 3-1 win over Leicester City in the third round on September 28.

The Merseyside outfit had a poor start to the fixture, conceding a goal from Kasey McAteer in the third minute. However, Jurgen Klopp's side picked up the pace in the second half.

Cody Gakpo found the back of the net in the 48th minute and leveled the scores. Dominik Szoboszlai scored the second in the 70th minute while Diogo Jota added the third in the 89th minute, securing the win for the Reds.

"Involved in every phase of play" - Pundit hails Liverpool star's 'super display' in Nottingham Forest win

Pundit Garth Crooks lavished praise on Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah for his exceptional performance against Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

The Merseyside outfit locked horns with Forest at Anfield on Sunday (29 October). Diogo Jota found the back of the net in the 31st minute before Darwin Nunez got on the scoresheet just four minutes later.

Mohamed Salah then finished things off with a goal in the 77th minute, grabbing all three points for the Reds. The Egyptian forward's display caught Crooks' attention. The pundit wrote for BBC Sport:

“This was another super display by Salah. He seemed to be involved in every phase of play and anything that seemed remotely meaningful against a Nottingham Forest side who actually showed some grit. Liverpool, or should I say Salah, were far too good.”

Salah has been in stellar form for Klopp's side this season. He has scored eight goals and provided four assists in ten Premier League appearances for the Reds this season. The former Chelsea forward has also scored twice in three UEFA Europa League matches this term.