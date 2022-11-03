Jamie Carragher predicts who will finish in the top 4 between Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea 

Jamie Carragher has backed his former side Liverpool to make it to the Premier League top four this season. The pundit claims Arsenal and Tottenham will also make it, along with Manchester City.

Liverpool have made a shocking start to the season and are ninth in the table right now. They have won just four of their 12 matches, while having as many draws and losses.

Despite sitting eight points behind 4th placed Newcastle United, Carragher believes Liverpool will make it to the top 4 at the end.

He added that Chelsea and Manchester United would miss out and finish outside the Champions League spots. He told Daily Mirror via Metro:

"I think the north London clubs [Arsenal and Tottenham] will both get in it now, I really do believe that. I have loved watching Arsenal, they've almost been my favourite team to watch this season.

"I think Liverpooł will get in there ahead of Chelsea and Man United and then the two north London clubs will be alongside Man City.. But I think it will be a fight that goes right down to the wire and as a Liverpooł supporter if you offered me fourth now I would bite your hand off."

Liverpool are in for a fight, claims Carragher

Liverpool have made a slow start to the season and have more wins in the Champions League than in the Premier League.

The Reds are 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal and Carragher believes his former side are in for a fight in the second half of the season.

He added that Jurgen Klopp's side could also end up finishing sixth and said via Metro:

"I think Liverpooł are in a right fight for that and they could easily finish sixth. But I do think Liverpooł will stick in there and I do think in that second-half of the season we've got to see the Liverpooł of old at some stage.

"When Liverpooł get back to that it is too much for everybody else in this league, except Man City. But if they don't get back to that consistency it's going to be tough for them."

The Reds will face Tottenham and Southampton before the players leave for the World Cup.

