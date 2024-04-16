Jamie Carragher raises big question about Cole Palmer after his 4-goal-haul for Chelsea vs Everton

Former Liverpool defender turned television pundit Jamie Carragher has raised a big question following Cole Palmer's sensational display in Chelsea's 6-0 hammering of Everton. The 21-year-old stole the show at Stamford Bridge, finding the back of the net four times.

Palmer has now bagged two back-to-back hat-tricks at Stamford Bridge and has become the main man for the Blues. Jamie Carragher hailed Palmer on X following his four-goal rout against Everton.

The Sky Sports pundit claimed that Palmer was any way the favorite to win the Young Player of the Year award. However, Carragher insisted that the Chelsea attacker should be in the conversations for the Player of the Year award as well.

With four goals against Everton, Palmer has now scored 25 goals and produced 13 assists in 41 appearances across competitions. The England international has also levelled with former Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 20 league goals to his name.

Palmer has become the key player for Chelsea upon his £40 million switch from Manchester City last summer. The Englishman only managed six goals and produced two assists 41 appearances for the Cityzens before his move to Stamford Bridge but has taken his game to another level after joining the Blues.

Dele Alli highlights Cole Palmer's unique trait following Chelsea's 6-0 win against Everton

Everton midfielder Dele Alli pointed out Cole Palmer's striker's instinct following the England international's sensational display against the Toffees. Palmer scored four goals to dispatch Sean Dyche's side 6-0 at Stamford Bridge boosting the Blues' chances for a European spot.

Dele Alli did not feature in the game because of his fitness issues and was in the Sky Sports studio as a pundit. Alli heaped praise on Palmer and highlighted his natural instinct to catch the keeper off guard.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder said:

“Yeah, it looks like it (a striker’s instinct). I haven’t noticed it before but chances like this one, he is the only one following up the play and that is like a striker’s goal. He is the only one who is anticipating the goalkeeper is going to make a mistake and following up.”

Despite Chelsea's disastrous season this time out, they could still qualify for Europe thanks to their late surge in form. The Blues are now ninth in the table with 47 points in 31 games and trail sixth and seventh-placed Newcastle United and Manchester United by just three points with a game in hand.

