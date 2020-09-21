Jamie Carragher reveals why Liverpool cannot trust Joel Matip

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool cannot trust Joel Matip because of his fitness issues. The former Reds star was talking about the club's centre-back problems on Sky Sports when he spoke about the Cameroonian.

Liverpool fans are rallying on social media and asking the club to sign a centre-back this summer. Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip are the only options for Jurgen Klopp right now. Carragher, however, believes that the three senior centre-backs are more than enough for this season. He said:

"There's been talk of Liverpool maybe needing a centre-back. Lovren has left and Joel Matip you cannot trust fitness-wise, and that just leaves Joe Gomez."

Fabinho's performance for Liverpool at the back against Chelsea outstanding: Carragher

Carragher added that Fabinho's performance in the heart of the defence against Chelsea makes him a contender for the role as well. The Brazilian was used as a make-shift centre-back by Jurgen Klopp as he ran out of options.

"I thought he [Fabinho] was outstanding [against Chelsea]. Normally players who play in the centre of the pitch, certainly a holding midfield role and they fill in for people at different times, they read the game really well. They have a great understanding of the game," Carragher said.

Manchester City faced a similar issue last season when they were out of options at the heart of the defence. Pep Guardiola had to use Fernandinho as the centre-back for most of the season and Carragher used him as an example to show why Fabinho can be Liverpool's answer.

"At times watching Fernandinho play that position for Man City, I thought he was excellent, at times last season and he [Fabinho] was just brilliant today. I think that puts to bed any thought Liverpool may have had in needing another centre-back because they've got so many midfield players, and in some way, they have got to get them games. He was outstanding," Carragher added.

Liverpool do have a lot of midfielders in the squad, especially with the addition of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich last week. However, the future of Georginio Wijnaldum is in the balance as he has less than a year left on his current deal.

Barcelona are keen on signing him but are yet to make an offer as per reports.