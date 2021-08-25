Jamie Carragher reveals how Liverpool will handle Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku

Jamie Carragher believes Virgil van Dijk will relish the challenge of facing Romelu Lukaku. The Liverpool legend believes the centre-back can handle the Chelsea forward this weekend.

Chelsea take on Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League this weekend. Both sides have made a good start to the season, winning their two games and not conceding a single goal. However, when the two sides met last season, Mason Mount scored to help the Blues pick up a crucial win against the Reds.

Jamie Carragher was on Sky Sports when he spoke about Romelu Lukaku's performance against Arsenal. The Liverpool legend believes his former side won't change their tactics in handling the Chelsea star as Virgil van Dijk will be the one up against him throughout the game. He said on Monday Night Football:

"The best way to describe Arsenal is they tried to play like Man City or Liverpool would do but they haven’t got the players. Liverpool won’t change for Chelsea but Van Dijk is the one player, certainly in the Premier League, who will fancy his chances up against Lukaku."

"It’s going to be a great battle but Liverpool, I have no doubt, will be looking to push up to the halfway line. What we saw yesterday from Lukaku doesn’t mean he’s going to do that to every defender. It was bad organisation. He’s a handful, he’s a top striker and he will score lots of goals but a lot of that was caused by Arsenal."

Rio Ferdinand points out the one weakness in Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku

Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Romelu Lukaku but has pointed out a big weakness in the Chelsea star. The former Manchester United defender claims the Belgian is not good at holding up play outside the box and needs to work on it.

He said:

"I still think Romelu Lukaku’s hold-up play outside of the box sometimes leaves a bit to be desired. But when you play the ball into him in and around the box, my man’s touch is like glue."

Chelsea have signed Romelu Lukaku for a club-record fee of £97.5 million this month and he scored on his debut against Arsenal.

