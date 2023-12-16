Jamie Carragher reveals Manchester United legend has picked Virgil van Dijk as best centre-back in PL history over Chelsea legend John Terry

Jamie Carragher has revealed that former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam picked Virgil van Dijk as the best defender in Premier League history over Chelsea legend John Terry.

Stam is widely regarded as one of the best defenders of the modern era. The Dutchman had a spell at Old Trafford between 1998 and 2001, making 127 appearances.

Stam recently appeared on The Overlap Show and was asked to pick an ideal defensive partner by his former teammate Virgil van Dijk. Chelsea legend John Terry, Manchester United legends Rio Ferdinand, Gary Pallister and Nemanja Vidic, Arsenal icon Tony Adams, and former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany were among the other options.

Carragher has tweeted that Stam picked Van Dijk to be the greatest Premier League defender ever:

"Jaap Stam picks VVD as the best CB in PL history and would love to have played alongside him! Big Jaap knows."

Virgil van Dijk has played for Liverpool and Southampton in the Premier League. The towering Dutch defender has made 242 appearances for the two clubs.

He has won the Premier League once, with Liverpool in 2020. Van Dijk is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world. So, Stam's endorsement is a massive feather in the 32-year-old's decorated cap.

However, the choice is controversial, as the likes of Terry, Ferdinand and Vidic have had more trophy-laden careers.

Virgil van Dijk showers praise on Mohamed Salah ahead of Manchester United clash

Mohamed Salah scored his 150th Premier League and 200th Liverpool goal during the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on December 9.

As Jurgen Klopp's side prepare to take on Manchester United in a pulsating Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday (December 17), Virgil van Dijk has described how the Egyptian winger is an inspiration to the team. He wrote (via the Reds' website):

"The good thing is we can always look within for inspiration and right now there are not too many (better) examples of this than what Mo Salah is doing this season. No matter how many goals he scores or creates, he always wants more."

Salah boasts an impressive record against Manchester United, bagging 12 goals and four assists in 12 appearances across competitions.