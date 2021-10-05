Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane in agreement with each other during Premier League ‘title favourites’ talk

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named Manchester City as his Premier League title favorites this season.

Manchester City drew with Liverpool when the two sides clashed at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds took the lead twice in the second half, but the Cityzens had a quick reply both times and walked away with a point from the game.

Carragher was analyzing the game on Sky Sports when he named Manchester City as the Premier League title favorites this season. He believes Chelsea are also in the running for the title.

The 43-year-old claimed that while Liverpool have it in them to challenge for the league title, they leak a few too many goals. He said:

"It's about the managers as well, Pep Guardiola's track record is mind-boggling, he knows how to win football matches. They are a hard team to beat. Liverpool will no doubt be in the mix because they have lots of goal scorers. They conceded three against Brentford and two today, so that doesn't look great, but they've got brilliant players going forward, world-class players. I still think all of these teams, Chelsea included, will do well to finish ahead of Man City."

Roy Keane agrees with Jamie Carragher about the Premier League title race

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has also named Manchester City as the favourites to win the Premier League title this season. He believes Pep Guardiola's side are the team to beat and highlighted their performances against Liverpool and Chelsea to back his claim.

Keane said:

"Man City are the team to beat. The game last week against Chelsea was a big one for me. It was a complete domination and it was similar for periods today in that first half. For me, they are the team to beat."

Chelsea currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with 16 points from seven matches, while the unbeaten Liverpool occupy second place with 15 points.

Manchester City are just a point behind the Reds in third place. Their derby rivals, Manchester United, are level on points with them, just like fifth-placed Everton and six-placed Brighton.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh