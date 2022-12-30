Jamie Carragher snubs Arsenal's Areta and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola; names the best PL manager of 2022 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has snubbed Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola by naming Newcastle United's Eddie Howe as the best manager of 2022.

The Magpies have made a phenomenal start to the Premier League campaign and sit third in the table with nine wins, six draws, and one defeat in 16 fixtures.

Eddie Howe has overseen a tremendous turnaround at St James' Park since being appointed as Steve Bruce's successor in November 2021.

Newcastle were deep in trouble in the midst of a relegation battle upon his arrival but now fight for UEFA Champions League qualification a year later.

Carragher lauded Howe in his assessment of the best manager in the Premier League of 2022, saying (via the Telegraph):

"Eddie Howe is the Premier League manager of 2022. The first phase of the new era at Newcastle United is a triumph of coaching more than the result of a financial revolution."

The Tyneside club were taken over by a Saudi Public Investment Fund-led consortium in October 2021.

Some suggest that Newcastle's current success is down to the financial takeover, which has made them the richest club in world football.

However, Carragher argues that even if Manchester City boss Guardiola or Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp were in charge, Newcastle wouldn't be better off:

"Had the club’s Saudi Arabia owners’ somehow lured Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp to the north east upon completing their takeover, the team would not be in a stronger position."

Jamie Carragher @Carra23



#NUFC



telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Eddie Howe has done a better job than Pep, Klopp & Arteta in 2022! Eddie Howe has done a better job than Pep, Klopp & Arteta in 2022! #NUFC telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Carragher has snubbed Guardiola and Arsenal manager Arteta in naming Howe his manager of the year.

Arteta has transformed Arsenal this season and they lead the way in the Premier League title race with 13 wins, one draw, and one defeat from 15 games.

Guardiola secured his fourth Premier League title as Manchester City manager in May, and his men continue their pursuit of successfully defending their crown.

The Cityzens are second in the league, trailing the Gunners by five points.

SPORTbible @sportbible Has Eddie Howe been the best manager in 2022? Has Eddie Howe been the best manager in 2022? https://t.co/8bihtQ9jAE

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry warns Manchester City that the Gunners are staying in the title race

Arsenal's legendary striker Henry has sent a warning to Manchester City that his former side are here to stay in the hunt for the Premier League title.

He spoke to Amazon Prime in the aftermath of the Gunners' impressive 3-1 comeback victory over West Ham United on Monday, December 26.

Henry said that the pressure was now on City to respond in the race for the league title:

"Now it is up to Man City to answer."

He continued,

"Yes, we are here to stay. It is important to say we have a team. Arsenal fans have been waiting for a team to compete. Not one or two players, we have a squad."

The Gunners travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, December 31, while City host Everton at the Etihad on the same date. The two title contenders will meet on February 15.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes