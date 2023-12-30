Jamie Carragher takes aim at Chelsea's owners as they reportedly hold talks with EPL rivals to offload 23-year-old star

Jamie Carragher has given a grim verdict of Chelsea's owners following their reported decision to offload Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.

Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida reports that the Blues are in advanced talks with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur over Gallagher. An agreement is close to being reached for the English midfielder to join Ange Postecoglou's side in a €40 million deal.

It's somewhat surprising given how important the England international has been for Mauricio Pochettino this season. He's captained the side in the absence of Reece James, making 22 appearances across competitions, providing four assists.

Carragher thinks Chelsea's owners have made a mess at Stamford Bridge since arriving in May 2022. He reacted to Almeida's report on X with a scathing attack on the higher-ups:

"Gallagher has been Chelsea’s best player this season along with Cole Palmer, this just shows what a mess the new ownership have made at the club. Selling an academy player because it helps with FFP."

Gallagher has just over a year left on his contract with the Blues, thus the owners are willing to cash in. They need to balance the books at Stamford Bridge after spending a reported £1 billion since their takeover.

However, Pochettino made his feelings clear on the situation, suggesting he wants Gallagher to remain with the club. He said:

"It's difficult for the coach to talk… it’s up to club and player. It's going to be a decision of the club and Gallagher. I can give my advice. So far, Conor is doing fantastic for the team."

Tottenham were interested in signing Gallagher in the summer but he remained with Chelsea. Postecoglou is building an impressive squad at Spurs and the Englishman's arrival could be a stellar piece of business to bolster their midfield.

Mauricio Pochettino insists he will have an input in Chelsea's recruitment

Mauricio Pochettino insists he'll be involved in the club's transfer decisions.

Pochettino seems to not be having much of a say when it comes to Gallagher's future at Chelsea. The Argentine coach trusts the English midfielder, having made him his captain while James is out injured.

There have been suggestions that Pochettino will not influence the Blues' transfer activity in January. But, he moved to cold water on those claims (via English journalist Simon Phillips):

"It’s obvious that the head coach, coach or manager… it’s crazy to think he won’t be involved in any decisions for the future. We will share with the owners, the directors but I cannot conceive the idea of not being involved."

Chelsea's recruitment team consists of sporting directors Paul Winstanely and Laurence Stewart. Director of Football Joe Shields also plays an important role in the club's transfer activities. Pochettino will seemingly be working closely with those individuals in the January transfer window.