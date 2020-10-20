Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool to sign Dayot Upamecano in January 

Liverpool were rocked by the news of a long-term knee injury sustained to star defender Virgil Van Dijk, and Jamie Carragher has asked the club to consider signing Dayot Upamecano in January.

A definite timeline on Van Dijk's injury has not been given, but he is expected to be sidelined for several months, and there is a possibility that his season might be over.

In light of this, it would be in Liverpool's best interests to consider signing an alternative, and reports suggest that they are weighing a move for Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion.

It is believed that the Seagulls value their defender at £30m, but it is not known if the Reds would be willing to match their valuation.

However, Carragher has suggested the name of Dayot Upamecano and stated his belief that the RB Leipzig defender would augment Jurgen Klopp's defense.

Carragher wants Liverpool to sign Dayot Upamecano on January 1

Dayot Upamecano is highly-rated at RB Leipzig

Speaking to SkySports, Carragher - who is Liverpool's second-highest appearance maker - said it is imperative that his former side signs a new center-back. Carragher said:

''Liverpool's next big signing had to be a centre-back anyway, and I am talking next summer. Dejan Lovren went and they didn't replace him so they only have three centre-backs and one of those, Joel Matip, is always injured. There are question marks now about Joe Gomez."

"So, there is no doubt that Liverpool had to go big in the transfer market next summer. That was the next one. That has now got to be brought forward to January 1, whoever the target was in the summer. Not the end of January."

"There is a young man everyone was talking about at Leipzig, Dayot Upamecano. I think he is only 6'1" or 6'2", so he is maybe not that aerial but if he is the one they wanted then bring it forward. Pay extra money and do it on January 1. That means getting through 11 league games without Virgil van Dijk."

The 21-year-old Dayot Upamecano has emerged as one of the highest-rated defenders in the world following his exploits at the heart of the Leipzig defense.

He joined the Bundesliga side from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in 2017, and has since gone on to make over 117 appearances in all competitions for Die Rotten Bullen.