Jamie Carragher urges UEFA to consider rule change after Manchester City and Arsenal UCL ties

Following Manchester City and Arsenal's riveting quarterfinal first legs, Jamie Carragher has proposed the UEFA to have staggered start times for Champions League knockout games.

Both Premier League giants were involved in thrillers in their respective quarterfinal ties. While City eventually drew 3-3 at Real Madrid after leading twice, the Gunners opened the scoring before bagging a late equaliser in a 2-2 home draw with Bayern Munich.

In riveting ends to both games, all four sides had chances to take the win, especially in the Gunners game, where Bukayo Saka was denied a late penalty, while Gabriel's handball didn't result in a Bayern penalty at the other end.

Struggling to catch the live action from both games, former Liverpool defender Carragher tweeted:

"Can we stagger the kick-offs in the #ChampionsLeague knockouts please @UEFA?"

City, the defending champions, will conclude their quarterfinal tie with 14-time winners Real Madrid next Wednesday (April 17).

On the same day, Premier League leaders Arsenal will be at Bayern Munich, hoping to reach their first Champions League semifinal in 15 years. The Gunners' only win (2-0) at the Allianz Arena came in 2013, but they were knocked out on away goals in that Round of 16 tie.

A look at how Real Madrid-Manchester City and Arsenal-Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League ties unfolded

It was a 10-goal night for UEFA Champions League afficionados. In one of the two quarterfinals on the night at the Santiago Bernabeu, Bernardo Silva fired Manchester City into a lead inside two minutes.

However, a Ruben Dias own goal 10 minutes later restored parity before Los Blancos led through a Rodrygo strike in the 14th minute. Manchester City improved after the break, with Phil Foden scoring a brilliant curling equaliser midway through the second period.

Josko Gvardiol produced an equally sumptuous effort five minutes later as Pep Guardiola's side led. But Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti rung in the changes, and the hosts equalised through Fede Valverde 11 minutes from time.

Away at the Emirates, after Saka's early opener for Arsenal, former Gunners man Serge Gnabry equalised six minutes later for Bayern. The visitors then took the lead through Harry Kane in the 32nd minute, with the Englishman scoring his 39th goal of the season since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

However, Leandro Trossard made it 2-2 in the 76th minute as it was honours even after the first leg, leaving everything to play for in the second leg, like in the other quarterfinal.

