Jamie O'Hara says Chelsea have been 'an absolute disgrace' this season under Pochettino

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has launched a fiery rant at Mauricio Pochettino for Chelsea's performances this season. The pundit insists that he had higher expectations for the Argentine manager.

Pochettino was appointed as the club's manager last summer, inheriting a team that finished 12th in the Premier League table during the 2022-23 campaign. The Blues undertook a massive squad rehaul in the summer, with multiple incomings and outgoings.

Marquee players such as Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, and Cesar Azpilicueta departed Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, the club secured British record signing (£115m) Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, and Nicolas Jackson, amongst others.

Despite spending upwards of a whopping £400 million in the summer, the Blues continue to struggle in the English top-flight. The west Londoners are currently 10th in the Premier League table after recording nine wins, four draws, and nine losses this season.

The Blues are 12 points adrift of the top four, recently suffering a disappointing 4-1 defeat against Liverpool. O'Hara has labeled the club's season so far a disgrace. The pundit said on Sky Sports (as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle):

“It’s been an absolute disgrace this season Chelsea football club. 10th in the table. Give me John Terry, give me Frank Lampard, Michael Ballack, Michael Essien, what I’m watching now from this Chelsea team, it’s not the Chelsea I know. I know it’s a new era but this is not the team I was expecting from Pochettino.”

The Blues will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (February 4).

"They deserved to win" - Mauricio Pochettino makes honest admission after Liverpool thrash Chelsea 4-1

Liverpool put four past the Blues in their league encounter at Anfield on Wednesday (January 31) courtesy of goals from Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Luis Diaz.

The Merseysiders had an xG of 2.9, and registered 13 shots on target (via FotMob), with Darwin Nunez becoming the first player in Premier League history to hit the woodwork four times.

During the first half, the Blues had a penalty shout when Conor Gallagher went down in the opposition box, but it wasn't given. While it seemed light, there was contact between Virgil van Dijk and the English midfielder, leaving Chelsea fans furious.

During his post-match press conference, Pochettino admitted that Liverpool were the better side, insisting the unawarded penalty cannot be used as an excuse. He said (via GOAL):

"The performance wasn’t good from us. It's not a final excuse (penalty appeal). They deserved to win. They were better than us. But to talk about this, I don't want to talk about that because it's part of football. They were better than us from the first action. In this kind of game, you need to say 'well done Liverpool'. They were more at it than us."

