Javier Tebas provides blunt response when asked about PSG superstar Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona

La Liga president Javier Tebas gave a blunt response when asked about Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona after his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) exit. Tebas said that it's a question to ask the club and not him.

Messi played his last game for the Parisian club against Clement Foot. The home side lost the match at Parc des Princes 3-2. Now, the Argentine's future is the focus of attention and speculation.

A return to Barca is something fans are keen on seeing. Tebas, though, provided a blunt response when quizzed about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner returning to La Liga. He said (h/t Reshad Rehman):

“Messi’s return? It’s a question to ask Barcelona, not me.”

Apart from Barca, the Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are also interested in Messi. They have reportedly offered the departing PSG star a massive salary of £320 million per season.

Lionel Messi has also attracted the interest of Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City, according to reports.

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke about departing PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Barcelona manager Xavi didn't mince his words when asked whether he would like departing PSG superstar Lionel Messi to return to the club. The Spaniard is keen on seeing his former teammate back.

Xavi claimed that along with signing a defensive midfielder, securing Messi's return is a priority for the club. Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Celta Vigo, the Spanish manager said (via ESPN):

"The priorities are very clear. I would really like Messi to return. [Messi] knows that and I have spoken with him. From there, Leo aside, the other priority is a midfielder [to replace Busquets] in the ideal scenario."

Xavi told the Catalan outlet SPORT earlier in the week:

“I told the president that Messi return makes sense. No doubts at all, he is perfect for our system and idea. I’ve the tactical plan in mind with Leo. It’s up to Leo. I think he has to decide, it’s up to him… I’m speaking with Leo, yes.”

Messi is, arguably, Barca's greatest-ever player. Hence, him returning would be a dream scenario for the club. Barca, though, are not the favorite to sign the Argentine as a free agent in the summer.

