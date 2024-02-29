"Jayden Danns has won more than Harry Kane" - Pundit mocks Bayern Munich star after Liverpool's Carabao Cup win

Former Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage took a dig at Harry Kane following Liverpool's Carabao Cup win on Sunday, February 25.

The Reds won their first trophy of the season, beating Chelsea in the final at Wembley. Virgil van Dijk scored in the 118th minute to help his side secure a narrow win. Despite missing some key players, Jurgen Klopp's side won the trophy with good contributions from some of their academy players.

Pundit Robbie Savage recently spoke about the same, calling it the Merseysiders' biggest achievement under Klopp. He hailed the club's youngsters, saying on Planet Sport Bet (via GOAL):

“Liverpool winning their 10th League Cup on Sunday is the greatest achievement they've made under Jurgen Klopp, even bigger than their Champions League victory.

"In the Champions League final, they were expected to win. On this occasion, with their injuries, I'd say they were near enough underdogs. I just think the fact it was against all odds, with the changes they were forced to make, and the youngsters on the pitch it really is a brilliant achievement.

Savage believes that Chelsea should've performed better in extra time but gave Liverpool their credit. He also took at England captain Harry Kane, saying:

"I think when it went to extra-time, half an hour with the players Liverpool had on, Chelsea should've won the game. It was the most remarkable performance by Liverpool, it epitomises everything good in a footballer, the desire shown by the lads on the pitch was excellent.

"Jayden Danns has won more than Harry Kane!”

Harry Kane is notably infamous for not having won any trophy in his career so far. He registered 278 goals and 64 assists in 430 games for Tottenham Hotspur before joining Bayern Munich last summer in search of silverware.

However, the Bavarians lost the DFL Supercup and have been eliminated from the DFB Pokal. They are eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and also trail Lazio 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Liverpool continue their brilliant form with FA Cup win

The Reds were back in action just three days after their Carabao Cup final win, as they hosted Southampton in the FA Cup on Wednesday, February 28. They comfortably got past the Saints in the fifth round, winning 3-0.

Youngsters Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns scored their first senior goals for Liverpool, with the latter getting a brace. The Merseysiders had 53% possession and attempted 18 shots on goal, with six being on target, in a dominant performance. They will face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals on March 16.

Before that, though, the Reds will clash against Nottingham Forest away in the Premier League on March 2. They will then face Sparta Praha away in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg on March 7 before hosting Manchester City three days later.